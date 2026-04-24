Bruno Fernandes on the Brink of Premier League Assist Record

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is just three assists away from breaking the Premier League record for most assists in a season, with manager Michael Carrick praising his creative impact and the trust placed in the Portuguese playmaker.

Manchester United 's path to Champions League qualification is becoming increasingly clear, and for Bruno Fernandes , a personal milestone is within reach. The Portuguese midfielder requires just three more assists in the remaining five Premier League games to surpass the record currently held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry – a testament to his exceptional creative abilities.

Fernandes currently boasts 18 assists for the season, his latest contribution setting up Matheus Cunha for the winning goal against Chelsea. This achievement places him tantalizingly close to etching his name into Premier League history. This season has often been characterized by robust physicality and the importance of set-piece plays, yet Fernandes’ artistry and vision have consistently shone through, positioning him as a strong contender for the Premier League Player of the Year award.

His impact extends beyond mere statistics; he has become a pivotal figure and inspirational leader for Manchester United. The shift in tactical approach under manager Michael Carrick has been instrumental in unlocking Fernandes’ full potential. While previously deployed in a deeper role under Ruben Amorim within a 3-4-2-1 system, Carrick has granted Fernandes greater attacking freedom, a decision that has yielded remarkable results.

In the 12 games under Carrick’s leadership, Fernandes has directly contributed to 13 goals, registering 10 assists and scoring three times himself. Carrick emphasized the importance of providing Fernandes with a platform to excel, stating that the team’s structure is designed to maximize the strengths of all players, while acknowledging the need for collective sacrifice. He specifically highlighted his desire to see Fernandes operating in advanced positions with the liberty to express his creativity.

Carrick also praised Fernandes’ commitment to defensive duties, emphasizing his overall responsibility within the team. The manager’s trust in Fernandes’ intelligence, vision, and creative prowess is clearly a cornerstone of their successful partnership. The relationship between Carrick and Fernandes predates Carrick’s appointment as manager, stretching back to Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United in January 2020. Carrick was a first-team coach at the time of the transfer from Sporting, giving him an early understanding of the player’s capabilities.

This pre-existing rapport, combined with Carrick’s deep connection to the club – he continues to hold a season ticket with his family – allowed him to quickly implement a strategy to optimize Fernandes’ performance. Carrick expressed that he was not surprised by Fernandes’ success, having always recognized his potential. He noted Fernandes’ growth and evolution as a player over time, highlighting his significant influence on the team and his current exceptional form.

The manager’s ability to foster an environment of trust and provide Fernandes with the tactical freedom to thrive has been a key factor in Manchester United’s recent resurgence. The statistics speak for themselves: Fernandes has had a direct goal involvement in 10 of Carrick’s 12 games in charge, demonstrating the profound impact of their collaborative approach. This synergy between player and manager is proving to be a potent force as Manchester United strives for Champions League qualification and further success





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Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Premier League Assists Michael Carrick Champions League Kevin De Bruyne Thierry Henry

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