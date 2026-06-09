Bruno Fernandes reached 20 assists, equaling a Premier League record, with a corner-assisted goal by Patrick Dorgu. His performance is strongly linked to playing with Kobbie Mainoo, raising hopes for a record-breaking season next term. Sky also updates its TV bundle.

Bruno Fernandes reached a milestone by providing his 20th assist of the Premier League season, tying the record previously held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

The assist came from a corner in the 33rd minute, headed in by Patrick Dorgu, giving Manchester United the lead. The goal sparked jubilant celebrations from his teammates, who mobbed the captain, recognizing the significance of the achievement. At 31, Fernandes still has room for improvement next season, particularly if he continues his strong partnership with young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Fernandes' assist output was notably higher when Mainoo was on the pitch, recording 17 of his 20 assists in the presence of the teenager. In the 16 games Mainoo started, Fernandes managed 12 assists, underscoring the synergy between them. Without Mainoo, his assists dropped to only four, highlighting how much his performance depends on playing alongside the deeper-lying midfielder.

Mainoo's playing time was limited under former manager Ruben Amorim, who misutilized him as a No. 10, but he thrived under interim manager Michael Carrick from January onward. For Fernandes to have a realistic chance of breaking his own assist record next season, Mainoo must feature regularly. Although approximately half of Fernandes' assists this season originated from corners, the projection suggests that if both players start all 38 matches together, the Portugal international could exceed 21 assists.

Meanwhile, Sky has announced an upgrade to its Ultimate TV and Sky Sports bundle, now including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, discovery+, and Hayu, alongside 135 channels and comprehensive coverage of the Premier League and EFL





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bruno Fernandes Assist Record Premier League Manchester United Patrick Dorgu Kobbie Mainoo Michael Carrick Ruben Amorim Sky TV Bundle HBO Max Netflix Disney+

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruno Fernandes backs teammate Rafael Leão after red card amid transfer speculationManchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes sent a supportive message to Portugal teammate Rafael Leão following the striker's red card in a World Cup warm‑up match. Leó's dismissal sparked interest from several clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, with AC Milan reportedly willing to accept £43 million. The incident and transfer rumours come as Sky expands its sports streaming bundle.

Read more »

Bruno Fernandes drops hint on his future after comment from United's CEOMan United midfielder Bruno Fernandes received a lucrative offer to leave Old Trafford from Saudi Arabia last summer.

Read more »

Matt Ritchie takes job as Technical Director at Premier League clubFormer Newcastle United star Matt Ritchie takes job as Technical Director at Premier League club Bournemouth.

Read more »

Liverpool prepare four-player shortlist to replace Ibrahima Konate including Premier League starKonate is set to be announced as a Real Madrid player in the comings days.

Read more »