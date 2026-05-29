Bruno Tonioli backs BBC's cull of professional dancers as part of showbusiness reality

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has insisted the BBC's dramatic cull of professional dancers was simply part of the brutal reality of showbusiness. He believes that Dancing is like sport, there's a point when you know to have the best team you have to get the best players. It's nothing personal. He also reflected on the programme's enduring popularity and said that it has become part of British culture. People love it. He still walks in the street and gets amazing feedback for the old years.

Strictly Come Dancing may have suffered a bruising year of scandals, shock exits and a 'bloodbath'. But former judge Bruno Tonioli has insisted the BBC 's dramatic cull of professional dancers was simply part of the brutal reality of showbusiness.

Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez, Nadiya Bychkova, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Luba Mushtuk were all given the boot amid the 'Strictly bloodbath'. Speaking to the Daily Mail at the British LGBT Awards on Thursday night, the 70-year-old said: 'Dancing is like sport, there's a point when you know to have the best team you have to get the best players. It's nothing personal. I've been a dancer, I know what it's like.

There's a point when you say I cannot do it. Your body can't perform at the same level. There is nothing nasty about it.

' Reflecting on the programme's enduring popularity, Bruno added: 'I haven't done it for a few years but it is my family , it really has become part of British culture. It's so ingrained with the public. People love it. I still walk in the street and I get just such amazing feedback for the old years.

' Meanwhile, the judging panel now consists of Anton, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse





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Strictly Come Dancing BBC Professional Dancers Cull Bruno Tonioli Showbusiness Drug Taking Abusive Behaviour Pro Dancers Giovanni Pernice Graziano Di Prima Bullying Allegations BBC Investigation Zara Mcdermott Amanda Abbington

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