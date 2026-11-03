Bryan Seaver Defends Sister After Museum Firing Amid Legal Dispute

Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver supports sister Rebecca after her firing from the museum, while detailing his own legal battle with the estate over past disputes.

Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, has publicly defended his sister Rebecca Seaver following her recent dismissal from the executive director role at the Life Of Many Colors Museum. Speaking on Facebook on Saturday, the forty-nine-year-old expressed unwavering pride in Rebecca's work building the institution and her archive. He emphasized that despite the professional changes, there is no family feud and that he maintains a close bond with cousin Danielle Parton.

Museum Leadership Changes and Terminations

Reports from TMZ indicated that Parton's estate terminated Rebecca Seaver from her position at the museum, which is housed within the Nashville-based SongTeller Hotel. Sources confirmed that staff members under Rebecca's leadership were also let go. The museum had initially opened on September twenty-ninth, with Rebecca having collaborated closely with Parton's sister, Rachel Parton George, on the project.

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Bryan Seaver's Legal Battle With Estate

The defense of his sister comes amidst ongoing legal proceedings involving Bryan Seaver himself. He was previously dismissed from his role as security chief for Parton's properties in September. This termination led to a dispute where Danny Nozell, the estate manager, accused Bryan of making threatening overtures, claims Bryan has firmly denied in court filings.

Context Of Text Messages And Security Disputes

In a legal document reviewed by Page Six on October thirteenth, Seaver explained that text messages cited as threatening were taken out of context. He stated he was discussing his military background and experience with weapons in a private setting. He noted that Nozell had previously suggested he publicize his work dealing arms, which may have influenced the tone of their communication.

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Financial Settlements And Operational Issues

Seaver admitted to using cursing in the messages but clarified that his vow to destroy Dolly's brand partnerships referred to business maneuvers rather than acts of violence. A significant portion of the conflict involved an outstanding payment of two hundred fifty-one thousand dollars, which has since been settled to his company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, for services rendered at the late star's properties.

Allegations Against Hotel Management

The legal filing also highlighted Seaver's concerns regarding the SongTeller Hotel, citing safety infractions, delayed construction, and guards accused of sleeping on the job. Seaver claimed Parton supported his efforts to press Herschend Family Entertainment, the operators of the hotel and Dollywood, to address these serious operational issues. He included a letter from Parton dated November eleventh, two thousand twenty-four, praising his professional discretion.

Final Clarifications On Estate Relations

Seaver stated that he and Nozell exchanged friendlier messages after the initial controversy, including discussions about a potential interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. He also denied accusations that his correspondence caused an estate attorney to quit their position with the trust. Nozell had previously announced Parton's passing in August after she died at age eighty following a secret cancer battle.