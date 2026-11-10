Bryce Hodgson Police Shooting Inquest Mother Calls Acts Out of Character

The mother of Bryce Hodgson testified at the Southwark Coroner's Court inquest, describing her son's fatal shooting by armed police in Surrey Quays as entirely out of character for the shy, non-violent man.

Jaqueline Hodgson appeared before the Southwark Coroner's Court on Monday to offer a detailed pen portrait of her son, Bryce Hodgson, who was killed by armed police officers on January 30, 2024. The inquest into the death of the 30-year-old man, who was shot after breaking into his former residence in Surrey Quays, southeast London, has heard that his mother described his violent actions as being entirely at odds with the person he had been throughout the rest of his life. Mrs. Hodgson, who read a statement to the jurors, expressed that the events leading to her son's death were deeply shocking and stood in stark contrast to his usual shy and non-violent nature.

Core Details of the January 30 Incident

The coroner, Dr. Julian Morris, provided the court with a clear account of the sequence of events that transpired in the early hours of January 30, 2024. Bryce Hodgson had previously lived at Bywater Place in Surrey Quays, a property from which he had been banned in 2023 following a conviction for stalking. Despite this legal restriction, he returned to the address armed with a crossbow and a sword, weapons that were later seen by neighbors at the scene. Local police officers arrived first and attempted to manage the volatile situation but were unable to de-escalate the threat posed by the armed individual.

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The Metropolitan Police Service firearms unit was subsequently tasked to attend the location. Upon their arrival, the officers fired two shots at Bryce Hodgson. Medics from both land and air ambulance services immediately attempted to resuscitate the 30-year-old at the scene, but he was ultimately pronounced dead. The incident marked the tragic conclusion to a series of escalating legal and personal issues that had plagued the former IT employee at the Imperial War Museum throughout the preceding months of 2023.

Mother's Testimony on Mental Health and Stalking Conviction

Jaqueline Hodgson described her son as quiet, unassuming, and emotionally naive, noting that he never discussed his feelings and had never maintained a significant romantic relationship. She emphasized that Bryce had a happy childhood and shared a close bond with his sister, who was three years his junior. The family was deeply sorry for the distress and hurt caused to the victims of his stalking behavior, but Mrs. Hodgson maintained that the armed incident was completely out of character for her son, whom she characterized as gentle and helpful, particularly with his grandmother and new technology.

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The trajectory of Bryce Hodgson's life appeared to shift dramatically at the beginning of 2023, a period marked by increasing anxiety and deteriorating relationships within his house share in London. During a visit to his parents outside the UK in March, he expressed significant concerns about the difficult atmosphere in his home. Later that year, he informed his family that he was due to appear in court for a criminal offense, a development that left them utterly shocked given his previously clean record. He admitted to feeling he did not deserve conviction but had been advised to plead guilty, leading to a suspended sentence for stalking in July 2023.

Mental Health Crisis and Misunderstandings with Flatmates

Consultant psychiatrist Dr. Andrea Ilario De Micheli testified that Bryce Hodgson was cooperative and polite during medical assessments and had continued to work effectively at the Imperial War Museum. Dr. De Micheli explained that Bryce had a significant misunderstanding with a female flatmate after mistakenly interpreting her behavior as romantic interest. The man had bought roses for the flatmate after hearing her listen to songs about roses, leading him to believe she shared his feelings, which created tension and contributed to the deteriorating relationships in the house.

There were earlier indications of a mental health crisis, including an incident in May 2023 when a flatmate called an ambulance due to concerns over his wellbeing. Jurors were told that there were fears during the subsequent months that he might be under-reporting symptoms related to psychosis. Although Bryce became increasingly concerned about his physical health and underwent several inconclusive medical tests, he appeared happy and positive about the future when he visited his parents for Christmas 2023, a time his mother described as one she was deeply grateful for before the tragedy occurred.

Family Grief and Ongoing Inquest Proceedings

Jaqueline Hodgson stated that the family wants to understand what happened to her son and whether there were any missed opportunities to prevent the fatal outcome. She expressed that she cannot recognize the person involved in the January 30 incident, reiterating that Bryce will always be loved and missed by his family and friends. The family remains utterly shocked by the violent end to his life, seeking clarity amidst their grief over the loss of a son they described as fundamentally different from the individual who carried weapons to his former home.

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The inquest into the death of Bryce Hodgson is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete. As the proceedings continue, the court will examine the interplay between his stalking conviction, mental health struggles, and the fatal confrontation with armed police. The testimony provided by his mother and medical experts aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the man behind the headlines, highlighting the complexity of his final days and the profound impact of his death on those who knew him best.