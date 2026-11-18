Bryson DeChambeau joins over 30 ex-LIV Golf players on the DP World Tour. Paul McGinley and Guy Kinnings discuss the star power and membership challenges for 2027.

Bryson DeChambeau is officially set to compete full-time on the DP World Tour next season, marking a significant shift in the landscape of men's professional golf. The two-time major champion has accepted membership on the circuit, joining a cohort of more than 30 former LIV Golf players who will also feature on the schedule.

DeChambeau's future had been uncertain following the collapse of LIV Golf earlier this month, which rendered him ineligible for the PGA Tour next season. His arrival brings high-profile star power to the European circuit, which is preparing for what officials describe as a highly contested campaign.

Also read Bryson DeChambeau Joins DP World Tour for 2027 Following LIV Golf Collapse

Over 30 Ex-LIV Players Join DP World Tour

The DP World Tour will see a massive influx of experienced talent from the breakaway circuit next season. More than 30 players from the former LIV Golf league are now confirmed to participate, significantly altering the competitive field. This move represents a major structural change for the tour, which is seeking to re-establish itself as a premier destination for elite golfers.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most prominent names to secure a spot, but he is not alone. The inclusion of these players means the tour will host a diverse mix of established stars and rising talents, all vying for status and prize money in the upcoming season.

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Paul McGinley Views Return As Fortunate

Paul McGinley, the former Ryder Cup captain, has publicly stated that he finds it fortunate for the LIV golfers that they have been able to return to the DP World Tour so seamlessly. He believes their return is good for the sport, though he acknowledges the complex history between the two entities. McGinley noted that the players are not skipping a beat, having returned to the fold after working strongly against the DP World Tour in the past.

He emphasized that the players are incredibly fortunate to be back in action without significant interruption. This perspective highlights the pragmatic approach many in the golf community are taking as they navigate the aftermath of the league split. The focus is now on how these players perform on the course rather than the political history of their move.

Invite Rules And Tournament Star Power

The integration of these players involves specific mechanisms to manage field strength and player eligibility. Nine players secured Category 11 membership via the career money list, while nine others, including Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith, signed agreements for specific tournament invites in 2027. This invite rule allows the tour to bring star power to events that might otherwise lack top-tier competition.

Sky Sports analyst Tim Barter explained that these invites often send players to tournaments like the Magical Kenya Open or the China Classic. These events occasionally lacked players from the top 50 or even top 100 in the world. The addition of high-profile names like Bryson DeChambeau is designed to boost the prestige and viewership of these specific tournaments.

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Membership Challenges For Current Players

While the influx of talent boosts the tour's profile, it creates intense competition for existing members. Only the top 100 players at the end of the campaign retain full playing privileges for the following year. DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings took player concerns seriously regarding the potential for rank-and-file players to miss out on opportunities. Paul McGinley warned that 20 or 30 of the 100 DP World Tour cards could be taken by these new arrivals.

This dynamic creates a difficult scenario for current players who did not receive the lucrative sums that went to those who joined LIV Golf. McGinley acknowledged that these loyal players may feel aggrieved, as they have fewer spots to fight for next year. The situation is described as a sorry mess, with the expectation that current members will need to play exceptionally well to maintain their status.

Impact On Men's Golf And Future Outlook

The early LIV Golf players may be able to feature on the PGA Tour during the FedExCup Fall in the autumn, depending on their membership status. This leaves the DP World Tour with stronger fields during the bulk of the 2027 season. Guy Kinnings has described the forthcoming season as potentially one of the most keenly contested in the tour's history, reflecting the significant changes in the game.

Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart noted that there will be huge eyes on the DP World Tour, with several major names playing a full season. The tour aims to enhance tournament strength without causing a massive negative impact on current members. Rory McIlroy has previously backed the idea of a reset in men's golf, welcoming the changes that are now taking shape. The coming months will reveal how these pieces fit together in the new era of professional golf.