BT Offers Three Months Free Full Fibre Broadband for New Switchers

BT is enticing new customers by providing three months of free full fibre broadband on packages ranging from 50Mbps to 900Mbps. The deal simplifies switching from rivals and includes enhanced security, though standard pricing and annual increases will apply after the introductory period.

In a move designed to attract new users, BT is currently extending an offer of free full fibre broadband for the initial three months to customers transitioning from competing providers like Sky and Virgin Media. This enticing deal is available throughout the current month for anyone who signs up for one of BT's fibre broadband packages.

The promotion specifically applies to BT's full fibre plans, which boast download speeds that vary widely, from a respectable 50Mbps up to an impressive 900Mbps. This could translate into substantial savings for new customers, potentially amounting to as much as £131.97 over the initial period. For those who opt for the highest speed tiers, the broadband connections are robust enough to handle multiple demanding activities simultaneously. Imagine downloading entire films in mere seconds, enjoying seamless 4K streaming without buffering, and engaging in online gaming with minimal latency, all at the same time. It's a level of performance that significantly enhances the digital home experience. Upon the conclusion of the introductory three-month free period, customers will transition to BT's standard pricing structure. This pricing will remain consistent for the remaining duration of the 24-month contract. The monthly cost after the initial offer varies between £31.99 and £43.99, depending on the specific fibre package chosen. A key benefit of signing up with BT is their participation in the One Touch Switch scheme. This initiative simplifies the switching process significantly, as new customers are not required to directly contact their previous broadband provider to coordinate the installation of their new BT service. The entire switchover process is typically managed efficiently and can be completed within a fortnight, minimizing any disruption to internet access. Furthermore, BT enhances the value of its broadband packages by including Norton Security as standard. This integrated security solution provides crucial protection against a range of online threats, including viruses and malware, giving customers peace of mind while they browse and connect. To ensure potential customers can ascertain the availability and speed options in their specific location, BT offers a convenient postcode checker tool. This resource, as reported by the Daily Record, allows individuals to easily determine which of BT's high-speed fibre plans can be delivered to their address. It's important to note that while the initial broadband service is free, BT's pricing model, common across many industry players including rivals like Virgin and Plusnet, includes an annual price increase. Specifically, BT customers can anticipate a £4 rise in their bills each April. This practice is a standard feature of the telecommunications landscape, with competitors like Plusnet also employing similar pricing strategies, sometimes offering incentives like a £100 gift card for new sign-ups to their top-tier 900Mbps package. Following the significant merger between BT and EE in 2016, customers now have the added flexibility to combine their broadband service with a variety of TV packages. By choosing to bundle a BT broadband subscription with an EE TV package, users gain access to NOW, a platform that offers a broad selection of Sky channels. This includes popular content such as live sport and blockbuster movies. Additionally, depending on the chosen package, customers may also find Netflix or TNT Sports subscriptions integrated, providing a comprehensive entertainment solution. Customer feedback regarding BT's services has been largely positive on platforms like Trustpilot. Many subscribers have expressed high levels of satisfaction, with one user describing the service as 'amazing' and highlighting a consistent lack of issues. Another long-term customer stated they had been with BT for five years and found their experience to be 'amazing,' praising the accuracy of their bills and the reliability of their router. However, not all feedback has been exclusively positive. Some customers have found the post-sign-up communication to be excessive, with one reviewer describing the repeated texts and emails as 'incredibly annoying and frustrating.' Conversely, other customers have lauded BT's customer support, noting a positive experience with prompt and knowledgeable assistance, with one reviewer specifically mentioning 'zero wait' to connect to the call centre and receiving expert resolution to their problems. To make the most of this offer, interested customers should utilize BT's postcode checker to confirm their eligibility and explore the available full fibre speed options in their area. This initial three-month free broadband period, coupled with the convenience of the One Touch Switch scheme and the added security of Norton, presents a compelling proposition for those looking to upgrade their home internet connection





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BT Offers Three Months Free Full Fibre Broadband to New CustomersBT is enticing new customers to switch from providers like Sky and Virgin Media by offering three months of free full fibre broadband. The promotion includes speeds from 50Mbps to 900Mbps and simplifies the switching process through the One Touch Switch scheme. The deal also includes Norton Security and the option to bundle with EE TV packages for access to Sky channels, Netflix, and TNT Sports.

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