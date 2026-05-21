BT Uprises Cost Saving Target to £3.7 Billion and Extends Restructuring Program

British Telecom announces plans to cut an additional £700 million from costs over the next four years, as it reports flat full-year earnings and falling revenues. The company has already delivered annual savings of £1.5 billion, including £580 million in the past 12 months to March 31.

British Telecom reveals plans to up its cost saving target to £3.7 billion, extend its restructuring program to 2030, and cut an additional £700 million from costs over the next four years.

The company reported flat full-year earnings and falling revenues, with underlying earnings remaining at £8.23 billion and underlying revenues falling 4% to £19.65 billion. BT has already delivered annual savings of £1.5 billion as part of the overhaul, including £580 million in the past 12 months to March 31.

Details of the extra cuts came as the company forecast revenues set to decline further over the year ahead, with earnings expected to edge higher to between £8.2 billion to £8.3 billion. Chief executive Allison Kirkby said the company has delivered on its financial guidance and transformed ahead of plan, offsetting headwinds while successfully competing.

Kirkby has also been looking at a possible stake sale in the company's struggling international business, with the goal of refocusing on the domestic UK market





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BT Cost Savings Target Restructuring Program Broadband Mobile TV Services UK Telecommunications Market UK Economy Corporate Restructuring Employment Cuts

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