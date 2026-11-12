BTCC team Power Maxed Racing offers £25,000 reward after Audi touring car stolen from ExCeL London

Power Maxed Racing is offering £25,000 for information after its Dexter Patterson Audi A3 touring car, worth about £350,000, was stolen from a compound at ExCeL London on Wednesday night.

Power Maxed Racing has offered a £25,000 reward after one of its British Touring Car Championship cars was stolen from ExCeL London on Wednesday night.

The Warwickshire-based team said its Dexter Patterson Audi was taken from a compound at the exhibition centre. The car is worth about £350,000. Team principal Adam Weaver said the car had been taken to London for filming and promotional work. It was locked inside a trailer in the venue's secure car park overnight.

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Power Maxed Racing Offers Reward

Weaver was told three people gained access to the site, broke the gate locks from the inside, brought in a vehicle and towed away the trailer with the car inside. He said the car was probably worth about £350,000. But as a bespoke BTCC racing car, it would likely be of little value to the thieves. All of the parts on it are very bespoke to the championship, he said, and cannot be used in other championships.

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Most of the cost of building the car is time, so it is almost worthless to anybody else because they will not be able to use it, race it or sell it off. But it is very valuable to us as a team, he added. Weaver said the team was insured but he would rather get the car back because it took about 600 hours to build.

We do not really want to be spending another 600 hours building another one if we can help it, he said. He said the team attended the event free of charge to support people who were trying to promote motorsport. It was something we were doing in kindness, Weaver said. We have gone to do that and we have lost something very significant.

Team Principal Questions Motivation

He said it does start to make you wonder why you do certain things. You get people asking if the universe is trying to tell us something. I mean, what is the universe trying to tell me? We lost all of our cars in the fire, and then we had the resolve to knuckle down, build new cars and come back fighting strong, showing that we never give up.

Weaver said he was told ExCeL was holding a crisis meeting and that police told him they would send officers to inspect the site. The Metropolitan Police said it did not comment on individual incidents of car crime. The BBC has contacted ExCeL London for a statement. Power Maxed Racing said the Audi had been locked inside its racing trailer at the centre.

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The team wrote on Instagram on Thursday that it was shocked and devastated. We are understandably shocked and devastated that something like this could happen, particularly from what should have been a secure location, a statement read. The team added that its priority is simple: it wants the car back. It is not interested in confrontation, accusations or making the situation more complicated than it needs to be.

Details on Reward and Recovery

If you have the car, know where it is, or have information that could lead to its recovery, the team encourages you to contact it directly and confidentially. Power Maxed Racing said it is perfectly happy to arrange for the car to be left at an agreed safe location, with no questions asked by PMR. The £25,000 reward will be paid upon the safe recovery of the complete vehicle. People can privately message the team via its Facebook page.

Patterson raced the Audi A3 touring car in the 2026 BTCC season. He came 14th in the championship, with his best result a third-place finish in the final round at Brands Hatch last month. Power Maxed Racing finished third in the teams championship. The squad switched to the Audi for the 2026 season, having run a Seat the previous season.

Other drivers Aiden Moffat and Mikey Doble both claimed wins. The team, which receives no support from Audi, won the independent teams championship, and Doble won the independent drivers title. Touring cars are racing versions of showroom-specification vehicles. Although they look like their road equivalent, they are much more powerful and not road legal.