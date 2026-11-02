Buckeye Man Arrested for Plotting Stranger Assault on Fiancee

Zarian Dyer faces serious charges after police uncovered a scheme to have Adrian Ayala assault his fiancée Bella Torres in their Buckeye home.

Zarian Dyer, a 23-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona, has been arrested and charged with multiple serious offenses following an investigation into a premeditated attack on his fiancée, Bella Torres. The incident occurred on October 16 at the couple's residence in a Phoenix suburb, where a 20-year-old man named Adrian Ayala was allegedly recruited by Dyer to commit a sexual assault.

Details of the Premeditated Attack

Torres was at home caring for her two young children when Ayala forced his way into the property. According to court documents obtained by AZFamily, Ayala choked Torres and attempted to remove her clothing while she fought back by kicking and hitting him. During the struggle, Ayala allegedly kicked Torres's 17-month-old child, causing the toddler to fall and strike their head.

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Bella Torres successfully subdued the intruder and managed to get him out of the house. Surveillance footage captured from the driveway shows Ayala stumbling and admitting, 'I'm on drugs,' while Torres kept him at a distance. She is heard asking Ayala what was wrong and slapping him in the face before he fled the scene.

Social Media Recruitment and Messages

Investigators discovered that Dyer had contacted Ayala through Reddit to arrange the crime. Court documents reveal that Dyer sent messages asking Ayala, 'Are you down?' to express his desire for someone to force themselves on his fiancée. Dyer instructed Ayala not to tell Torres about the plan and explicitly told him to continue the assault even if she resisted.

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During the attack, Ayala told Torres that her boyfriend sent him and claimed she would be 'into it.' He mentioned that the arrangement was made on Reddit. At the time of the incident, Dyer was intentionally away from the house getting groceries. He used his phone to coordinate with Ayala, telling him to 'get here faster' while claiming he was 'trynna fake kill time.'

Police Investigation and Arrests

Although Bella Torres initially did not believe Ayala's story and Dyer denied any involvement, detectives spent two weeks investigating the case. Law enforcement seized Ayala's electronic devices and Dyer's phone, uncovering 'evidence that Ayala and Dyer were communicating about the planned assault.' This digital evidence contradicted Dyer's initial claims that the story was 'bullc***' and that he would never want someone to hurt his fiancée.

Adrian Ayala was arrested on October 17 at his home in Goodyear, a suburb adjacent to Buckeye. He was released after posting a bond of $25,000. Zarian Dyer was arrested on Thursday while he was at work and taken into custody.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Zarian Dyer faces a long list of charges including aggravated assault, sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, and conspiracy. During police questioning, Dyer allegedly became uncooperative, answered evasively, and refused to take a polygraph test regarding the Reddit messages. He also allegedly claimed that he had 'consent' to commit the assault because he stated, 'I own her and her body.'

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Dyer's bond was set at $500,000 following his arrest. Police stated that there is currently no known motive for the plotted sexual assault other than the evidence found in their communications. The Buckeye Police Department continues to process the case as the legal proceedings for both individuals move forward.