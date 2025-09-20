Buckingham Palace has responded to reports of a 'heated feud' between royal staff and US Secret Service agents during Donald Trump's state visit. The palace has denied the claims, which emerged after a state banquet at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement in response to reports of a purported 'heated feud' involving royal staff and US Secret Service agents during Donald Trump 's state visit this week. The visit, a historic three-day affair marking the first time a US President has been invited twice, culminated in a lavish state banquet held on Wednesday at Windsor Castle . The event brought together 160 guests from the UK and the US, who were treated to a meticulously prepared gourmet meal.

President Trump, in a speech delivered during the evening, expressed his admiration for the Royal Family, calling the invitation a 'great honour'. Despite the perceived success of the banquet, reports surfaced alleging behind-the-scenes tension and conflict between the royal staff and the US Secret Service personnel tasked with protecting President Trump. These reports, initially published by the Mirror and echoed in the Daily Mail, suggested that friction arose due to the security agents' procedures in the kitchen. \A royal source, cited in the Daily Mail, claimed that initial interactions were amicable, but that the presence of the agents in the kitchen began to generate tension. This source further alleged that the US officials repeatedly inspected and tasted the food prior to its service. However, Buckingham Palace has vehemently refuted these claims, labeling them as 'categorically untrue'. An unnamed insider reportedly told the Daily Mail that disruption did occur behind the scenes, causing tensions to rise between the chefs, who were working to plate three courses impeccably, and the US security team. The chefs reportedly became frustrated with the Secret Service agents, who were claimed to have repeatedly inspected and even sampled all of the food. The Palace source reiterated the denial of these claims, emphasizing their falsity. The Mirror has sought further comment from the Palace to gain a more detailed understanding of the event and the veracity of the claims.\The state banquet featured a three-course meal designed and prepared by the Windsor Castle staff. A special cocktail, created specifically for the occasion, was also a highlight. The cocktail, aptly named the Transatlantic Whisky Sour, was intended to celebrate the event. It incorporated Johnnie Walker Black whisky and marmalade, and was finished with a pecan cream and toasted marshmallow garnish. The details regarding the reported friction between the chefs and the security personnel have become a focal point of the media coverage. While both sides of the story have been put forth, the exact nature and origin of the conflict remain to be confirmed. The Palace’s swift denial indicates their strong commitment to maintaining confidentiality and upholding their reputation in an important event. The public is left to consider the conflicting accounts, as further details, if any, are revealed. The conflicting accounts present a challenge to the public to decide what to believe





