Buckingham Palace Responds to Trump's Claim About King Charles and Iran Nuclear Policy

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement clarifying King Charles's position on preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, following remarks made by former US President Donald Trump during a state dinner at the White House. Trump claimed the King agreed with his stance 'even more than I do,' prompting a response from the Palace emphasizing the UK Government's established policy on nuclear proliferation.

Buckingham Palace has responded to former US President Donald Trump 's assertion that King Charles shares his views on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons . Trump made the claim during a state dinner at the White House , stating that the King 'agrees with me, even more than I do' on the matter.

The Palace issued a statement clarifying that the King is 'naturally mindful of his Government's longstanding and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation.

' This response followed Trump's remarks, which were met with applause from the 120 guests present, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who reportedly nodded in agreement. The evening was largely characterized by warmth and mutual appreciation, with both Trump and King Charles exchanging compliments and jokes, emphasizing the historical ties and the 'special relationship' between the UK and the US.

A particularly poignant moment occurred when King Charles presented Trump with the original bell from the conning tower of HMS Trump, a Royal Navy submarine from World War II, echoing Queen Elizabeth's gift of the Liberty Bell during her 1976 US visit. The King framed the gift as a symbol of 'our shared history and shining future,' playfully suggesting Trump could 'just give us a ring' if he needed to reach them.

Trump had previously indicated his belief that King Charles would have been more supportive of military action against Iran than the current UK Prime Minister, a point of contention he has repeatedly raised. Beyond the political discussion, the dinner included lighthearted moments, such as King Charles's quip that Americans would be 'speaking French' were it not for Britain's historical role, a reference to the Seven Years' War.

This joke resonated with Trump's own frequent claim about Europe potentially speaking German without US intervention in World War II. King Charles delivered a speech reaffirming the importance of the alliance between the UK and the US, highlighting their shared history of trade, innovation, and mutual support through both prosperous and challenging times. He also acknowledged global challenges and the need to strengthen their partnership, particularly in areas like defense.

The King also referenced the recent security incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, praising the security services and President Trump's resilience





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