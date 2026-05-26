Buckinghamshire Council Orders Demolition of Oversized Garden Outbuilding After Planning Refusal

Homeowner Osman Osman must remove a 40‑ft garden structure deemed too large for Green Belt land, following a rejected planning application and an enforcement notice from Buckinghamshire Council.

A Buckinghamshire homeowner has been ordered to tear down a 40‑foot‑long outbuilding that was erected without planning consent, after the local authority concluded the structure could be interpreted as a separate dwelling.

Osman Osman, an electrical contractor who lives in Wexham on a property valued at around £800,000, was given six months to demolish the garden annex or risk further enforcement action. Osman says the council’s decision is unfair, arguing that officials mistakenly believed the building occupied its own garden plot and could therefore serve as a self‑contained residential unit.

In reality, he maintains, the single‑storey construction was intended only as a storage shed for tools and a home office, and its dimensions are proportionate to the size of his house and garden. The outbuilding, which sits on protected Green Belt land, was begun four years ago but only attracted council attention in February when a roof was tiled, prompting the issuance of an enforcement notice.

Osman submitted a retrospective planning application after the notice was served, but this request was rejected. He is now awaiting a decision on a second application that seeks permission for the structure in its existing form. The homeowner told the Daily Mail that council officers misread the purpose of the building after seeing a fence that he had installed to keep his grandchildren away from the site during construction.

Because he was not at home during the inspection, he could not clarify that the fence was merely a safety measure, not an indication of a separate access point or garden. He emphasised that the outbuilding has no water, electricity or other amenities that would allow it to be occupied, and that he never intended to let anyone live there.

"We are allowed to cover up to 50 per cent of our garden with outbuildings," he argued, "but the council says that rule does not apply in Green Belt areas. " Buckinghamshire Council’s enforcement notice states that the outbuilding is "not considered subordinate to the main dwelling" because of its scale, location and the fact that it is served by its own access and fenced‑off garden area.

The council argues that the structure conflicts with local policies aimed at preserving the character and appearance of the host dwelling and the wider locality. Local residents have echoed the council’s concerns, describing the building as "too large" and "disproportionate" and calling for its removal. One neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said the construction had dominated the roadside view and generated increased traffic from delivery trucks over the past year.

Another resident warned that if the outbuilding was erected without permission, it should be taken down. Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning Peter Strachan confirmed that the enforcement notice was issued on 18 February 2026 following the refusal of the planning application, and that the council will monitor compliance closely





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Planning Enforcement Green Belt Outbuilding Demolition Buckinghamshire Council Housing Regulations

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