Budget Beauty Battle: Can elf Makeup Compete with High-End Brands?

A beauty enthusiast puts a full face of budget-friendly elf makeup to the test, comparing it directly to her usual high-end favorites to see if affordable alternatives can measure up. The review explores primer, foundation, bronzer, blush and mascara, providing a detailed comparison and verdict for each product category.

As someone who has always leaned towards high-end makeup, believing in the equation of expensive equals better, I decided to put budget-friendly brand elf to the test. With rising prices making me reassess my spending habits, the buzz surrounding elf, a brand offering a full range of products with prices maxing out at £15, piqued my interest.

Inspired by online influencers and the brand's social media popularity, boasting millions of followers and countless rave reviews, I embarked on an investigative journey. I purchased a full face of elf makeup and compared each product directly to my usual high-end favorites. My goal was to see if these affordable alternatives could hold their own against the established luxury brands I've come to rely on. The first product I compared was the primers. My go-to is Milk's Hydro Grip Primer, known for its hydrating qualities due to hyaluronic acid and aloe. In comparison, elf's Power Grip Primer, infused with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, promised similar hydration and soothing benefits. While elf's formula wasn't as cushiony or ultra-moisturizing, it excelled in its 'sticking' ability, keeping my makeup in place throughout the day, a major win for someone like me. This staying power is thanks to synthetic polymers, a consideration for those with sensitive skin. The verdict? elf wins. Next up, the foundations. I've used Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter for a long time, but I've often found that it can become patchy by midday. elf's Soft Glam Satin Foundation, made with hydrating hibiscus, stood out as the most impressive budget product. It felt like satin on my skin, provided long-lasting coverage without being cakey, and even improved the condition of my skin by being non-comedogenic. Even after a commute on the Tube, my blemishes were still covered and my face still looked glowy and even. The verdict? elf wins. Moving on to bronzer and blush, I compared Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Contour Wand and High Blush Wand to elf's Halo Glow Contour Wand and Blush Beauty Wand. While the elf products share a similar packaging design, the application wasn't as smooth, and the formulas didn't blend as seamlessly, resulting in a streaky look. This was a clear miss for elf. The verdict? Charlotte Tilbury wins. Finally, the mascaras. I compared Dior's Diorshow Overvolume Waterproof mascara, gifted to me, to elf's Lash XTNDR Mascara. While the Dior mascara is perfectly waterproof, it doesn't provide the volume or length I need. elf's mascara delivers dramatic length, but is prone to smudging and clumping. The verdict? Dior wins on waterproof qualities and elf wins on giving dramatic length. Overall, the elf products proved to be surprisingly effective. While some products didn't quite measure up to their high-end counterparts, the primer and foundation were exceptional, demonstrating that quality makeup doesn't always necessitate a hefty price tag. It was a surprising yet convincing test of budget beauty





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