Margaux Mirkin, 68, daughter of Budget Rent a Car founder Morris Mirkin, was attacked and robbed in her Hollywood Hills mansion by masked men on Thursday evening. She was hospitalized with injuries but is now in stable condition. Police are searching for the suspects who fled in a white Honda Accord.

A shocking home invasion occurred in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday evening, leaving Margaux Mirkin , the 68-year-old heiress to the Budget Rent a Car fortune, injured and shaken.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least two masked men forcibly entered Mirkin’s residence on Lookout Mountain Avenue around 8:00 PM. The assailants reportedly strangled and assaulted Mirkin before making off with cash and jewelry. Police responded to the scene shortly before 8:30 PM, finding Mirkin in need of medical attention. She was promptly transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and subsequently released in stable condition.

The incident has sent ripples of concern through the typically quiet neighborhood. The victim, identified through property records as Margaux Mirkin, resides in a distinctive mansion boasting a brick façade, stained glass windows, and multiple balconies. While Mirkin has not yet publicly commented on the attack, neighbors have confirmed her identity and described her as a reserved yet friendly member of the community. Lee Bridges, a neighbor, expressed his shock and concern, stating, “She’s one of our normal neighbors.

A senior having her retired life. ” He further noted that the neighborhood rarely experiences serious crime, typically limited to mailbox or car break-ins, making this attack particularly unsettling. Bridges intends to check on Mirkin in the coming days to ensure her well-being. The suspects fled the scene in a white Honda Accord, and as of Saturday, remain at large.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident and pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrators. The stolen jewelry reportedly included pieces gifted to Mirkin by her late husband, William De Rothschild, who tragically died in a house fire in Laurel Canyon in 2024. It’s important to note that William De Rothschild had no familial connection to the renowned Rothschild banking dynasty.

Margaux Mirkin’s connection to the Budget Rent a Car legacy stems from her father, Morris Mirkin, who founded the company in 1958. Starting as a modest ten-car rental operation at Los Angeles airport, Budget Rent a Car rapidly expanded into a national brand throughout the latter half of the 20th century. Mirkin herself was actively involved in the business during its formative years.

A 1982 feature in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette highlighted her role as the manager of the Beverly Hills division, then creatively named ‘Drive-a-Dream. ’ In the article, the 24-year-old Mirkin described her approach as being a ‘fairy godmother,’ helping customers ‘escape from reality for a while and live the dream that is LA. ’ Her division specialized in luxury rentals, offering vintage vehicles like Porsches, Jaguars, and Rolls-Royces.

She was also reportedly exploring a niche venture providing armored cars to high-profile clients. Despite its initial success, Budget Rent a Car faced financial difficulties, filing for bankruptcy in 2002. Following a series of mergers, the company was ultimately acquired by Avis Budget Group in 2006, becoming a subsidiary alongside Avis Car Rental.

The attack on Margaux Mirkin serves as a stark reminder that even in affluent neighborhoods, security can be compromised, and the vulnerability of individuals to violent crime remains a serious concern





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