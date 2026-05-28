A Bangladeshi albino buffalo, nicknamed Donald Trump for its likeness to the former US president, was saved from slaughter after the government intervened on security grounds. The animal will be moved to a Dhaka zoo.

An extraordinary story emerged from Bangladesh as an albino buffalo , bearing a striking resemblance to former US President Donald Trump , narrowly escaped a sacrificial fate.

The 750-kilogram animal, notable for a distinctive blonde quiff of hair and pinkish skin, locals drew comparisons to the American leader, prompting the nickname Donald Trump. This uncanny likeness, combined with the animal's calm demeanor, sparked widespread curiosity and drew massive crowds to a farm in Narayanganj, near Dhaka, after its images went viral on social media.

The buffalo was sold for slaughter as part of the Eid al-Adha festival, a common religious practice, but the Bangladeshi government intervened at the last moment. The Ministry of Home Affairs, citing significant security concerns and unprecedented public interest, ordered the animal to be spared. The buyer was refunded, and arrangements were made to relocate the buffalo to a national zoo in the capital.

Officials emphasized that the decision was driven by the need to manage the public response and ensure safety. The animal's owner, Ziauddin Mridha, recounted that his brother jokingly gave the nickname after noticing the hair, and he noted the buffalo's peaceful nature, a trait typical of its species unless provoked.

Visitors echoed the sentiment, sharing photographs and marveling at the facial structure and hairstyle that mirrored the former president, with some humorously contrasting the animal's serene temperament with Trump's combative public persona. In a related yet distinct incident, another buffalo in the region gained notoriety under the nickname Benjamin Netanyahu, due to its aggressive and mischievous behavior, which reportedly includes snorting and attempting to gore caretakers.

This second animal was also said to have hair and eye features reminiscent of the Israeli Prime Minister. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 over allegations of war crimes in Gaza, including the starvation of civilians and extermination, adding a layer of global political gravity, though the buffalo's nickname appears based solely on perceived physical and temperamental traits.

Both instances highlight how viral internet culture and political figures can unexpectedly intersect with local events, prompting governmental action and public fascination





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Bangladesh Donald Trump Albino Buffalo Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice Government Intervention Viral Zoo Benjamin Netanyahu Policy Resemblance

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