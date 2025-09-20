Builder Cleared of Burglary in Banksy Print Theft Case

A jury has acquitted a builder accused of helping steal a £270,000 Banksy print. The man was said to have acted as the getaway driver in a heist, but was cleared of burglary charges after a week-long trial. The co-defendant, admitted to the burglary, is awaiting sentencing. The stolen 'Girl with Balloon' print was allegedly intended as a gift for the builder's girlfriend.

James Love, a 54-year-old builder, has been acquitted of burglary charges related to the theft of a £270,000 Banksy print. The artwork, the iconic 'Girl with Balloon,' was stolen from a gallery in central London on September 8 last year. Love was accused of acting as the getaway driver for the heist, allegedly intending to gift the artwork to his girlfriend, whose surname is Heart, for her 50th birthday. The prosecution argued that Love facilitated the theft as a 'grand romantic gesture.

' However, after a week-long trial, a jury at Kingston Crown Court found Love not guilty. Larry Fraser, 48, admitted to the burglary last October and is awaiting sentencing, while Love maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. The 37-second raid involved Fraser smashing through a glass door, snatching the print, and fleeing in a waiting vehicle. CCTV footage showed Love helping Fraser load the artwork into his van. Love claimed he had no idea what Fraser, his friend of 20 years, was doing. He admitted transferring £200 to Fraser, but said it was meant to be £20. Love did however concede he took the print out of his van and stashed it in a locked storage cupboard at a property he managed in Docklands. He later assisted police in locating the stolen artwork, providing a hand-drawn plan to find it. Love told the court he was not a Banksy fan and that the prints on his wall were only worth up to £300. The exhibition had featured 13 different works by Banksy. The prosecution speculated that Love may have wanted the painting for himself. It was thought the builder was to eventually put it on his wall. The prosecutor mentioned there were pictures of Love's home address during his arrest. \The jury deliberated for over six hours before reaching their verdict. The evidence presented included footage of the burglary, Love's interactions with Fraser, and Love's own statements. The defense argued that the prosecution's theory was based on Love's preference for heart-themed artwork, given that his girlfriend's surname is Heart. The defense said he really likes pictures with hearts on them - he has four of them by the same person - and his partner's surname is Heart. It was planned as a grand romantic gesture, seems to be where we left it yesterday. Love's barrister questioned the prosecution's interpretation of the evidence, highlighting that the transfer of funds was not intended to be payment for a burglary, and Love's assistance in locating the artwork. Ms Daly asked him: 'Were you sending Larry Fraser £200 from your own bank account to pay him for contributing to a burglary?' 'No', Love replied.\The prosecution's case centered on the alleged motive of a romantic gesture and Love's involvement in the logistics of the theft. However, the defense successfully challenged this narrative, arguing that the evidence did not definitively prove Love's intent to commit burglary. The acquittal marks the end of a complex legal battle, with the focus now shifting to the sentencing of Fraser. The trial shed light on the high value of Banksy's artwork and the lengths people may go to acquire it. The evidence was detailed, and with the jury's ultimate verdict, Love has been cleared of all charges





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Banksy Burglary Art Theft Court Case Girl With Balloon

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots house builder workers who believe they were exposed to asbestos vow to sueIt comes after Springfield Properties was ordered to pay a whistleblower £558,000 in a landmark court ruling in August.

Read more »

Chi Chi London Leopard Print Contrast Faux Fur Trim Coat in BrownpFit: Main Collection. Designed and crafted to ensure you feel beautiful, confident and desired, each piece in our Chi Chi collection is uniquely designed in-house to complement you and your style. Length: Knee Length. Size 8 wearing length from side neck point=97cm. I sit just above the knee of someone of average height.

Read more »

Builder accused of stealing love-themed Banksy has a partner called 'Heart'A builder has denied being the getaway driver for a stolen £270,000 Banksy after CCTV showed him helping his friend into a van with the artwork.

Read more »

Five steps to build financial resilience before the year endsSimple guide to help people on any income level prepare for an unexpected bill and start saving.

Read more »

'Formidable task' to conserve valley-perched Corfe Castle towerThe work saw the tower's stones cleared of plants before being reset back into their original place.

Read more »

Leopard print puffer jacket that rivals viral Asda one is now £13 down from £60Asda George's Leopard Print Puffer Jacket became a viral sensation last winter thanks to its Ganni-inspired look - and we found a £60 alternative that you can now get for £13

Read more »