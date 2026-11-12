Building Collapse in Flatbush Brooklyn Kills Two and Injures Seventeen

A three-story mixed-use building in Flatbush, Brooklyn, collapsed at 4pm, killing two people and injuring seventeen others including seven children. Rescue teams are searching the rubble.

At least two individuals have died and seventeen others are hospitalized following the sudden collapse of a three-story mixed-use building in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. The incident occurred at approximately 4pm local time on Wednesday, trapping dozens of residents and bystanders under the wreckage. The New York City Fire Department confirmed that seven of the injured victims are children, with four people currently in critical condition at local hospitals.

Rescue Operations at Bedford and Flatbush

Firefighters and emergency responders arrived immediately at the site located at the corner of Bedford and Flatbush Avenues to begin search and rescue efforts. Video footage from the scene showed first responders digging through debris as residents watched in shock. A nearby construction site also sustained damage during the collapse, adding complexity to the recovery mission. Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore from the New York City Fire Department described the wreckage as extremely dangerous for rescue workers.

Also read At least one dead after three-storey building collapses in Brooklyn

Tragic Stories and Family Impact

Emotional scenes unfolded as family members rushed to the area hoping to find their loved ones. One husband broke down in tears while being supported by onlookers after arriving to search for his wife. He confirmed she was six months pregnant and expressed relief that she had been found alive. Another resident identified his brother among the deceased, noting that the victim was a father of a young child whose wife was expecting their second child soon.

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Dangerous Conditions and Prolonged Search

The New York City Fire Department emphasized that collapse operations require meticulous planning due to the high risk of further structural failure. Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore stated that every move is choreographed to ensure patient outcomes and member safety. Crews have been working continuously since the afternoon without pause, methodically clearing rubble to locate survivors. The cause of the sudden collapse remains unknown at this time.

Immediate Consequences and Ongoing Investigations

Authorities are treating the incident as a major emergency with no known cause for the structural failure. The immediate consequence is a prolonged rescue operation that may take days to complete safely. Hospitals are receiving multiple trauma cases, including the seven injured children and four critically injured adults. Officials have not yet released the names of the deceased individuals pending notification of next of kin.