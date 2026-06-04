Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson Shine on the Red Carpet Ahead of New Disney+ Documentary

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and fiancÃ©e Tolami Benson attended the New York premiere of the Disney+ documentary *Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now*, offering a behind‑the‑scenes look at his rise, recent triumphs, and the support network that fuels his career.

Arsenal 's rising star Buk Bukayo Saka and his fiancÃ©e, model and influencer Tolami Benson , stepped onto the New York red carpet on Wednesday to promote his upcoming Disney+ documentary, * Bukayo Saka : The Time Is Now*.

The event marked the first public appearance of the couple since Saka's triumphant home‑town parade in north London celebrating Arsenal's first Premier League title in 22 years. Tolami arrived in a sleek, plunging black gown trimmed with sparkling jewels, while Saka chose a matching black leather shirt, reflecting his growing reputation as a style icon off the pitch.

After proposing to Tolami in November, the pair have become one of football's most talked‑about power couples, and their joint appearance in Manhattan underscored the synergy between sport, fashion and emerging media platforms. The documentary arrives at a poignant moment for both the player and the club. Last month, Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy but fell short in the Champions League final, losing to Paris Saint‑Germain in a heart‑breaking defeat.

Saka, now 24, uses the film to recount those highs and lows, offering fans an unprecedented glimpse behind the scenes. Directed by Emmy‑winning filmmaker Robert Alexander, the project was announced in partnership with WhatsApp, Modern Arts and the player's own production team. In the film, Saka sits down with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to discuss the weight of expectation, the resilience required to succeed, and the joy that first drew him to football.

Their conversation even revisits Saka's childhood home in Ealing, where his passion for the game ignited, and highlights a pivotal WhatsApp message from Henry after Euro 2020 that reshaped Saka's perspective on pressure and performance. Beyond the cinematic narrative, the premiere also showcased the broader support network surrounding Saka.

Fellow Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze and his wife Naima Corbin attended, both dressed in elegant evening wear, while Tolami's presence on the stands during the recent match highlighted her growing role as a pitch‑side style icon. In a statement, Saka explained that the documentary allows him to tell his story beyond the goals and highlights, emphasizing the influence of his family, friends and mentors who have believed in him from a young age.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon and Saka already named in England's squad, the film serves as both a personal reflection and a prelude to what many expect will be a starring role on the global stage. The documentary will debut on Disney+ and air on Fox in the United States, offering fans worldwide an intimate look at the making of a modern football legend





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