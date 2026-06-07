Bukayo Saka Rejoins England Squad for World Cup Prep Amid Documentary Premiere and Personal Milestones

Bukayo Saka has joined the England national team in Miami for final World Cup preparations after a delayed arrival due to Arsenal's Champions League final loss. He attended the New York premiere of his Disney+ documentary with fiancée Tolami Benson, which explores his career, resilience, and support system. England faces Costa Rica in a final warm-up before opening against Croatia on June 17th.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka traveled to Miami to join the England national team for their final World Cup preparations, having delayed his arrival following Arsenal 's Champions League final defeat.

The 24-year-old winger, who will play a pivotal role for the Three Lions in the upcoming tournament, was welcomed at the training base alongside teammates Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke after an extended break due to Arsenal's later season conclusion. England's last warm-up match against Costa Rica on Wednesday will feature these players as they finalize their campaign ahead of the opener against Croatia on June 17th in Arlington, Texas.

Saka's journey to this point includes both professional and personal milestones; he recently celebrated Arsenal's Premier League title before the emotional setback in the Champions League final. In the midst of these highs and lows, he attended the premiere of his Disney+ documentary, 'Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now,' in New York, accompanied by his fiancée Tolami Benson.

The documentary, directed by Emmy winner Robert Alexander and produced in partnership with WhatsApp and Modern Arts, offers an intimate look at Saka's career, his relationship with club legend Thierry Henry, and the support system that has sustained him, including a crucial WhatsApp message from Henry after Saka's penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final. Saka explained that the film reveals the unseen aspects of his life, emphasizing the importance of staying connected to those who matter most under pressure.

The release on Disney+ and Fox in America coincides with the buildup to the 2026 World Cup, where Saka is expected to be a central figure for England. His fiancée Tolami Benson, a model and influencer, has also been in the spotlight, showcasing her style at events like the documentary premiere and during Arsenal's celebrations, often paying homage to Saka and the club through her fashion choices.

Together, the couple represents a blend of athletic excellence and contemporary culture, highlighting the personal dimensions behind a global sports star as he prepares for another major international tournament





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Bukayo Saka England National Team World Cup 2026 Arsenal Documentary Tolami Benson Three Lions Champions League Final Thierry Henry Whatsapp Disney+ Premier League Training Camp Miami Declan Rice Eberechi Eze Noni Madueke

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