Bulega Dominates WorldSBK, Hints at MotoGP Switch

Riccardo Bulega's unprecedented win streak in WorldSBK has seen him win every race he has contested, sparking speculation of a potential switch to MotoGP. While Marini is expected to join KTM, the battle for a Ducati seat could still give Bulega the chance to challenge for multiple titles in the future.

WorldSBK riders have made a habit of dominating the series across different years, yet Bulega's unprecedented win streak is unparalleled. With a win in every race he's participated in, Bulega leaves the door open for a MotoGP opportunity, hinting towards a potential switch.

His career within Ducati's MotoGP test team further adds to the speculation. Meanwhile, Marini is expected to join KTM, with Bulega potentially competing against each other for a vacant Ducati seat. Rossi's insistence on having an Italian rider on his bikes means Marini could still find a place on his team.

However, the Ducati Panigale V4 R remains the undisputed champion of WorldSBK, with Bulega appearing to have a strong case to remain with the team and fight for several more titles





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Riccardo Bulega Worldsbk Dominate Hints At Motogp Switch Marini Ducati KTM Pedigree Medal Count Bye The Book

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