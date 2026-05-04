Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo 37: A New Era of Wearable Luxury Watchmaking

Bulgari introduces the Octo Finissimo 37, a more compact and accessible version of its iconic line, featuring a redesigned movement and a focus on everyday wearability. This new model marks a shift in the brand’s philosophy, prioritizing functionality and broader appeal while maintaining its reputation for innovation.

Geneva’s annual Watches and Wonders show, held in mid-April, showcased the pinnacle of watchmaking innovation, with brands unveiling their most intricate complications, from skeletonised movements to perpetual calendars and tourbillons.

Amidst this whirlwind of complexity, Bulgari stood out by introducing a more restrained yet groundbreaking addition to its iconic Octo Finissimo line—a watch that redefines accessibility without compromising on craftsmanship. Since 2014, Bulgari has been pushing the boundaries of watchmaking with the Octo Finissimo, setting records for thinness, including the Octo Finissimo Tourbillon, which measured just 5mm thick with a movement of 1.95mm.

Under the leadership of creative director Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, the brand has continued to innovate, breaking ten world records in the process. However, for Watches and Wonders 2026, Bulgari took a different approach, focusing on a new, more wearable size for the Octo Finissimo. The Octo Finissimo 37, with its 37mm diameter, marks a significant shift in philosophy for the brand. Despite its smaller size, the watch’s angular design and integrated bracelet make it wear larger on the wrist.

It features an asymmetrical dial with hours and minutes in the center and seconds in a sub-dial at eight o’clock, offering a fresh aesthetic while maintaining the Octo’s signature style. Buonamassa Stigliani explained that the decision to create a smaller Octo was driven by feedback from collectors and fans, who expressed a growing preference for more compact timepieces. The Octo 37 is not just a scaled-down version of its predecessors; it represents a complete reimagining of the movement’s architecture.

The only components shared with earlier models are the platinum micro rotor and the balance wheel, with everything else being entirely new. This redesign includes a thicker case, allowing for a doubled power reserve of nearly 80 hours. The Octo 37 is designed to appeal to a broader audience, offering greater functionality and ease of wear.

Buonamassa Stigliani emphasized that the goal was not to set new records but to create a more mainstream version of the Octo Finissimo that could be worn daily. The watch is available in gold and two titanium finishes, including a sandblasted matte gray and a polished-sandblasted combo that enhances the play of light on its multifaceted design. This new model reflects Bulgari’s commitment to balancing innovation with practicality, ensuring that the Octo Finissimo remains a leader in high-end watchmaking





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