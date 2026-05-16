A detailed report on the Eurovision final featuring Bulgaria's historic win, the UK's disappointing last-place finish with Look Mum No Computer, and the glamorous appearance of spokesperson La Voix.

The Eurovision Song Contest concluded in a whirlwind of music, costumes, and high-stakes voting, leaving fans across Europe both exhilarated and bewildered. In a historic turn of events, Bulgaria clinched the coveted trophy, marking their first-ever victory in the prestigious competition.

The win was secured by the artist Dana, whose infectious and high-energy pop track titled 'Bangaranga' captured the hearts of both the professional juries and the viewing public. The finale was marked by intense tension, particularly during the final tally where Bulgaria narrowly edged out Israel for the top spot.

Israel, represented by Noam Bettan, had momentarily surged to the top of the leaderboard following the announcement of the televotes, though this ascent was met with a polarizing reception from the live audience, including audible boos and jeers. Adding a layer of high-fashion glamour to the evening was the United Kingdom's official spokesperson, the renowned drag artist La Voix.

Stepping into the spotlight with her characteristic flair, La Voix wore a stunning, bedazzled gown adorned with shimmering silver rhinestones that draped elegantly across her shoulders. Her role was to announce the UK's points, a task she handled with her signature wit and charisma.

In a humorous nod to the behind-the-scenes reality of the broadcast, she joked about her actual location, claiming she had been shoved into a cleaner's cupboard with a green screen, devoid of any celebratory beverages like Bucks Fizz. With a flourish of diva energy, she delivered the United Kingdom's maximum award of twelve points to France, adhering to the strict competition rules that prohibit countries from voting for their own entries.

Unfortunately, the glamour of the spokesperson could not mask the disappointing performance of the United Kingdom's own musical entry. The nation was represented by the eclectic electronics performer known as Look Mum No Computer, whose real name is Sam Battle. Performing a zany composition titled 'Eins, Zwei, Drei', Battle took to the Austrian stage surrounded by a troupe of peculiar, fur-clad robots. While the visual spectacle was certainly unique, it failed to resonate with the majority of the European audience.

Throughout the broadcast, social media platforms like X were flooded with critical commentary, with many viewers describing the performance as cringe-worthy. Some fans went as far as to label it the worst song they had ever heard, suggesting that the UK seemed to be actively trying to avoid winning the contest. The final results confirmed these fears as the UK crashed out of the competition in spectacular fashion.

The entry managed to scrape together a single point from the professional jury vote but failed entirely to capture any support from the public televote, resulting in a nul point score from the viewers. This outcome placed the UK at the very bottom of the leaderboard, continuing a streak of struggles for the nation in recent years.

Other surprises of the night included the poor showing of bookmakers' favorites Finland and Greece, who both received unexpectedly low televote counts of 138 and 147 respectively. Despite the critical reception at Eurovision, Sam Battle remains a powerhouse in the digital music space. Since launching his YouTube channel in 2016, the self-proclaimed Eurovision enthusiast has built a massive online empire.

With over 85 million views and a combined following of 1.4 million subscribers and followers across various social media accounts, his avant-garde approach to electronic music clearly has a dedicated audience, even if it does not align with the traditional tastes of the Eurovision jury and the general public. The night ended as a triumph for Bulgaria and a lesson in the risks of experimental entries for the United Kingdom





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