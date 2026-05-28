Bungie's plans for Destiny 2's final update

Bungie has outlined the plans for the final update of Destiny 2's live service development, which will cover the return of the Director and the reemphasizing of Destiny 2's long-neglected patrol zones.

Bungie has laid out the plans for the final update of Destiny 2 's live service development , which will cover the return of the Director and the reemphasizing of Destiny 2 's long-neglected patrol zones .

The Monument of Triumph update will ease Destiny into its indefinite hiatus with reprised fan-favorite weapons and the return of the Sparrow Racing League. The update will also see the reintegration of public events and destination activities into Destiny 2's current gear paradigm, offering tiered loot pools and returning fan favorite gear. Activities in the Cosmodrome will now offer retuned Rasputin weaponry, while other destinations will offer updated loot pools.

Guardians returning to Destiny 2's planetary Destinations will find new threats waiting for them, including a new feature called Distortions, which will tear the sky open above a patrol zone, empowering its enemies and offering higher-tier loot. Bungie says the goal of Distortions is to revitalize the connected areas that players patrol, where they can encounter other Guardians and work together on shared goals





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Destiny 2 Bungie Live Service Development Monument Of Triumph Director Patrol Zones Distortions

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