Bungling Hitmen Face Jail After One Accidentally Shoots Other

Two men from the West Midlands are facing jail after one accidentally shot the other while planning a shooting. The incident occurred in a stolen car, which was found to have a gun and ammunition inside.

Two bungling hitmen are facing jail after one accidentally shot the other before they could enact their plan. The would-be shooters were parked up planning a shooting when driver Adam Liaqat fired in error - leaving accomplice Asad Khan writhing in agony in the passenger seat.

Khan, 22, was forced to take a taxi to hospital for treatment to serious leg injuries, where he claimed not to know how he had been hurt. Unconvinced by his vague explanations, West Midlands Police's Major Crime Team (MCT) launched an investigation to establish what had gone on.

The team discovered the men had used a Mitsubishi Outlander to travel to St Paul's Road in Smethwick, West Midlands, where the gun went off just before 4.30am on 23 November last year. The vehicle had been stolen from Rowley Regis, three miles away, the previous evening. Khan was arrested when he was medically fit to be questioned and his mobile phone was seized.

Officers discovered a message between Khan and someone else which indicated he and Liaqat were on their way to conduct a shooting, prior to their mishap. Adam Liaqat fired in error as he sat in a car with Asad Khan, causing his accomplice with serious leg injuries. Asad Khan, 22, could not explain how he came to be injured when he arrived at hospital by taxi. A search was later carried out at Khan's address and crack cocaine was recovered.

Liaqat was arrested on 2 December following a pursuit with a Honda Accord, which he was driving despite only having a provisional licence. His passenger was Yakuba Sawaneh and items including Class A drugs and a burner phone were thrown from the windows as the car was pursued and then stopped in Oldbury, West Midlands. The three men, all from the West Midlands, went on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court and were convicted last Thursday.

Liaqat, aged 19, of Sandwell, was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. He pleaded guilty to driving offences. Khan, of West Bromwich, was found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of Class A drugs. Sawaneh, 19, of Perry Common, Birmingham, was found guilty of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. They are due to be sentenced on 30 July





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Bungling Hitmen Accidental Shooting West Midlands Crime

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