Bunnie XO Breaks Silence on Jelly Roll Divorce, Reveals Final Argument and Enduring Bond

Bunnie XO discusses the shock divorce from Jelly Roll after 10 years, revealing the Mother's Day fight that triggered the filing, her feelings of relief, and her continued love for her ex as her twin flame and soulmate.

In a candid and emotional episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie XO, the wife of country singer Jelly Roll , finally broke her silence regarding their shock divorce, ending a 10-year marriage.

The episode, released Thursday, arrives just weeks after court documents confirmed Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce from Bunnie, born Alisa DeFord, in May, citing irreconcilable differences. Bunnie, visibly tearful at times, described the relationship's dynamic as one where both partners suppressed their grievances, calling it "a recipe for disaster.

" She revealed that the final, explosive argument occurred on Mother's Day, during which she, feeling utterly exhausted, told Jelly Roll to "file the f**king divorce papers," a statement she noted holds particular weight because she is not a person who says things she does not mean. After that confrontation, she said she packed her belongings and left.

Despite the painful separation, Bunnie emphasized her enduring love and respect for Jelly Roll, calling him her "twin flame" and "soulmate" and stating he remains her best friend. She credited him with saving her life during her past struggles with addiction and a former career as an escort, asserting that without him, she would not be the woman she is today, and similarly, he would not have achieved his success without her support.

Bunnie also directly addressed swirling rumors that Jelly Roll is dating singer Jessie Murph, 21, dismissing them as "disgusting" and noting Murph is only a few years older than Jelly Roll's 18-year-old daughter, but she confirmed her ex is "dating again" and said she is happy for him. She expressed relief that the divorce news was finally public after keeping it secret for over a month, acknowledging the difficulty of the period.

While she admitted she is "not f***king good at marriage," she reaffirmed the depth of her love, stating she will "always ride" for him. The divorce filing listed May 9 as the date of separation, and sources described the split as a mutual decision and a private family matter. Jelly Roll is represented by divorce attorney Rose Palermo, known for handling high-profile cases in Nashville.

In a poignant moment, Bunnie disclosed she has nearly broken down multiple times during the process, revealing that she truly believes she would be dead if she had not met her husband, underscoring the profound, life-altering impact of their relationship even as it ends





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Bunnie XO Jelly Roll Divorce Dumb Blonde Podcast Mother's Day Argument Irreconcilable Differences Country Singer Split Relationship Twin Flame

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