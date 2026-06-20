Bunnie XO Denies Romance with Chad Kroeger Following Jelly Roll Divorce Rumors

Bunnie XO addresses rumors that she is dating Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger after her split from Jelly Roll, calling the speculation "embarrassing" and attributing it to unfortunate timing.

Bunnie XO has finally broken her silence after being dragged into swirling rumors speculating she'd moved on with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger amid her shock split from Jelly Roll .

Just hours before news broke that her husband had filed for divorce on Monday, Bunnie shared a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to Nickelback's 2001 breakup anthem "How You Remind Me"-a choice that immediately sent fans into overdrive. Eagle-eyed followers then dug up a separate Instagram post from last month showing Bunnie hugging and chatting with Kroeger backstage at a concert, captioned: "The moment I finally got to be back in his arms.

" As speculation spiraled online, an insider told the Daily Mail on Tuesday there is "quite literally zero truth" to any suggestion of a romance between Bunnie and Kroeger. The insider insisted the pair barely know each other and noted the rocker-who split from Avril Lavigne in 2015-is now dating someone else.

Now, the former sex worker is firing back at the frenzy, denying any infidelity and blaming nothing more than catastrophic timing as the internet ran wild with divorce-fueled theories.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bunnie XO Chad Kroeger Jelly Roll Divorce Rumors Nickelback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jelly Roll Hospitalized During Tour with Post Malone One Week Before Announcing Divorce from Bunnie XoCountry star Jelly Roll was hospitalized for a sinus infection while on tour with Post Malone, receiving steroids and missing part of a show. This health scare occurred just days before he filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, citing irreconcilable differences. Bunnie fueled speculation with breakup-themed TikTok videos, while Jelly Roll clarified an old viral post about his daughter. The sudden series of events has sparked widespread fan reaction and curiosity.

Read more »

Bunnie XO Breaks Silence on Jelly Roll Divorce, Reveals Final Argument and Enduring BondBunnie XO discusses the shock divorce from Jelly Roll after 10 years, revealing the Mother's Day fight that triggered the filing, her feelings of relief, and her continued love for her ex as her twin flame and soulmate.

Read more »

Bunnie XO breaks silence on divorce from Jelly Roll as she reveals explosive fightBunnie XO has broken her silence for the first time following her split from country star Jelly Roll, after news broke in June that he had filed for divorce back in May. See details.

Read more »

Who are Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo and why is everyone suddenly talking about themThey're everywhere.

Read more »