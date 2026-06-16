Bunnie XO Spotted Flaunting Her Figure in Skimpy Lingerie Photo Just Hours Before News Broke of Her Impending Divorce from Jelly Roll

Bunnie XO, 46, has been spotted flaunting her figure in a skimpy lingerie photo just hours before news broke of her impending divorce from country singer Jelly Roll, 41. The media personality has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016 and has been open about her struggles with marriage. In a recent TikTok video, Bunnie referenced their split in 2018 and how it led to a wild journey called life. The couple has been open about their love for each other and has been spotted together on several occasions. Despite their marital issues, the couple has been working through their issues and has been spotted together on several occasions.

Bunnie XO, 46, who is married to country singer Jelly Roll , 41, has been spotted flaunting her figure in a skimpy lingerie photo just hours before news broke of their impending divorce.

The media personality, who has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016, tied the knot with the singer in a private ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Despite their 10-year marriage, the couple has been facing marital issues, and according to sources, their decision to separate was 'mutual'. In a recent Instagram post, Bunnie shared a clip of herself grooving to the track 'How You Remind Me' by Nickelback, where she mouthed some of the lyrics.

The singer, who has been open about his past infidelity, had previously admitted to cheating on Bunnie in 2018, which led to a brief split. However, the couple worked through their issues and eventually got back together. Bunnie has been spotted with Jelly Roll on several occasions, including during his tour stop in Las Vegas back in February.

Sources close to the couple have revealed that the pair's decision to separate was a result of their 'mutual' decision to end their marriage. Bunnie and Jelly Roll first crossed paths in 2015 and became friends due to her being in a relationship at the time.

However, following her breakup, she and Jelly Roll sparked up a romance. The couple tied the knot the following year and have been together ever since. Despite their marital issues, the couple has been open about their love for each other and has been spotted together on several occasions. Bunnie has been spotted flaunting her figure in a skimpy lingerie photo just hours before news broke of their impending divorce.

The media personality has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016 and has been open about her struggles with marriage. In a recent TikTok video, Bunnie referenced their split in 2018 and how it led to a wild journey called life. The couple has been open about their love for each other and has been spotted together on several occasions. Despite their marital issues, the couple has been working through their issues and has been spotted together on several occasions.

Bunnie has been spotted flaunting her figure in a skimpy lingerie photo just hours before news broke of their impending divorce. The media personality has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016 and has been open about her struggles with marriage. In a recent TikTok video, Bunnie referenced their split in 2018 and how it led to a wild journey called life.

The couple has been open about their love for each other and has been spotted together on several occasions. Despite their marital issues, the couple has been working through their issues and has been spotted together on several occasions. Bunnie has been spotted flaunting her figure in a skimpy lingerie photo just hours before news broke of their impending divorce. The media personality has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016 and has been open about her struggles with marriage.

In a recent TikTok video, Bunnie referenced their split in 2018 and how it led to a wild journey called life. The couple has been open about their love for each other and has been spotted together on several occasions. Despite their marital issues, the couple has been working through their issues and has been spotted together on several occasions.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie first crossed paths in 2015 and became friends due to her being in a relationship at the time. However, following her breakup, she and Jelly Roll sparked up a romance. The following year, the pair tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

'We hit it off. She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room,' the country singer previously recalled on how they first met on the radio show Taste Of Country Nights in 2022.

'I'm not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers. We had mutual friends,' Jelly Roll continued. Both he and Bunnie briefly split in 2018 after the music artist had an affair and admitted that cheating on his wife had been 'one of the worst moments' of his life.

He had gotten candid on the topic during an episode of the Human School podcast last year.

'I don't talk about this publicly at all,' Jelly Roll began. 'But one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. ' The singer continued, 'Because it was the first time that I was like





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bunnie XO Jelly Roll Celebrity News Divorce Marriage Skimpy Lingerie Tiktok Instagram Country Singer Media Personality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesco announces plan for change to shelves at up to 3,000 storesTesco is aiming to roll out ESLs across around 3,000 UK stores in what would mark the end of an era and would follow a move by Morrisons and Lidl

Read more »

Health Visitor Advises Parents on Babies Rolling onto Stomach During SleepA health visitor clarifies sleep safety guidelines for infants who roll onto their front. While placing babies on their backs remains the primary recommendation to reduce SIDS, once babies can roll both ways they may sleep in that position. Parents should gently reposition babies onto their backs if they lack the ability to roll back themselves. Encouraging daytime rolling practice can help babies develop this skill.

Read more »

Dusk and Dunelm roll out discounted luxury bedding collections inspired by French style and sustainable fabricsHomeware retailers Dusk and Dunelm are offering deep discounts on new bedding ranges that feature Provence inspired toile prints, floral embroidery and recycled polyester, with prices reduced by up to fifty percent and a special twenty percent code for Dusk items.

Read more »

Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife Bunnie XO in shocking moveCountry star Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are heading for divorce after almost 10 years of marriage. See details.

Read more »