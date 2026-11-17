Bunnings is cutting about 230 permanent jobs and ending around 120 contractor engagements, moving technology work to AI and teams in India and the Philippines.

Bunnings has axed hundreds of roles and will replace workers with artificial intelligence and offshore labour. The Australian home improvement retailer's decision follows similar workforce measures announced by Qantas, NAB, Commonwealth Bank and Woolworths. Bunnings' move shows how far offshoring and automation are now reaching into corporate Australia.

Teams in India and the Philippines will work alongside Bunnings' reduced Australian workforce under a new partnership with Tata Consulting Services. The partnership is aimed at upgrading Bunnings' store, staff, customer and supplier systems. The retailer is cutting about 230 permanent positions and ending about 120 contractor engagements.

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How the Bunnings Job Cuts Affect Technology Teams

Around 40 per cent of Bunnings' internal technology workforce will go as part of the restructuring. The cuts land inside the team that manages the retailer's core digital and operational systems, while the remaining Australian staff will work with the overseas teams supplied through Tata Consulting Services. The arrangement combines fewer local roles with outsourced technical capacity.

Bunnings' in-store staff are not expected to be affected by the changes. The restructuring is focused on back-office and technology functions rather than the frontline employees who serve customers on store floors. The source does not provide a timetable for when the affected positions will end.

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Offshoring Moves Up the Corporate Ladder

Offshoring was once blamed for shutting factories and putting blue-collar workers out of a job. Today it is increasingly affecting skilled roles in finance, technology and cybersecurity, which are being shipped overseas. The pandemic showed that many office jobs could be performed from anywhere, giving employers a chance to replace Australian workers with lower-paid overseas staff.

Offshoring is only one source of uncertainty for Australia's office workers. Advances in artificial intelligence are allowing the technology to take on analytical and administrative tasks in ways few could have foreseen just a few years ago. Together, these two forces are reshaping which white collar jobs remain secure.

Union Leaders and Economists Warn of Job Losses

Finance Sector Union national president Wendy Streets told the Daily Mail that, for Australian workers, offshoring was simply another word for redundancy. Ms Streets said that when an Australian job goes overseas, everyone loses. She argued that the remaining onshore workforce is left to deal with job insecurity, stress, extra workloads and the brunt of customer frustrations.

Ms Streets also criticised the employment conditions facing some overseas workers. She said offshore workers are often employed on contracts that allow arbitrary dismissal or pay cuts, practices that have long been outlawed in Australia. In her view, employers including the country's richest banks are attracted to these arrangements, and Australia's economy is left to absorb the fallout from each job lost.

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Deloitte Access Economics partner David Rumbens warned that white collar workers face the greatest risk of losing their jobs. He said white collar workers are expected to experience the greatest disruption from AI implementation. Most clerical and administrative occupations involve tasks that can readily be automated with current AI solutions.

Which Jobs Are Less Exposed to AI

A recent Victoria Government report identified occupations that are less exposed to the impacts of AI and appear to be better bets for people seeking secure employment. The report said manual occupations are less exposed to AI because of their physical and service-oriented nature. It named non-routine manual occupations such as ageing and disability carers and education aides, along with skilled trades such as electricians and plumbers.