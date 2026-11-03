Bureau of Meteorology Issues Severe Storm Warnings for NSW and Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for Tuesday evening covering Sydney and Brisbane, citing risks of giant hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding across multiple districts.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued urgent severe weather warnings for Tuesday evening, alerting residents in Sydney, Brisbane, and surrounding communities to prepare for fierce thunderstorms. The specific warnings for southeast Queensland were released around 4.40pm, while the alert for the Sydney area followed shortly after at approximately 6.20pm.

Details on Severe Weather Mechanisms

An unstable weather environment across eastern New South Wales and southeastern Queensland is creating conditions conducive to rapid severe thunderstorms. Residents in southeast Queensland are being warned to expect damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for very large hailstones. The Bureau of Meteorology emphasized that the atmospheric instability is significant enough to trigger these dangerous storm systems.

Also read Willie Nelson issues stern statement concerning $240 million business

While residents in Sydney have been specifically told to expect heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, other wider areas of New South Wales have received warnings regarding large hailstones. The meteorological agency indicated that these severe weather events are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern affecting multiple forecast districts across the region.

Affected Regions and Specific Locations

The affected wider areas of New South Wales include the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter, Metropolitan, Illawarra, and parts of the Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Northern Tablelands, South Coast, Central West Slopes and Plains, as well as the Australian Capital Territory. These extensive geographic zones highlight the widespread nature of the weather threat facing the region.

Advertisement

In Queensland, the affected regional areas include the Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Western Downs, South Burnett, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and the Southeast Coast forecast districts. This comprehensive list of affected districts underscores the scale of the weather system impacting the eastern seaboard.

Risk of Giant Hail and Property Damage

The Bureau of Meteorology has specifically identified a risk of giant hail at Woorabinda, which is located west of Rockhampton. This specific warning highlights the varying intensities of the storm system, with some areas facing more severe precipitation types than others. The presence of large hail poses a significant threat to property, vehicles, and agricultural assets in the affected zones.

Visual evidence from the ground has already begun to show the impacts of the developing weather systems. A view of the thunderstorm developing over Sydney from the suburb of Fairfield illustrates the scale of the cloud formations. Another view of the cloud over the Sydney suburb of Mt Druitt further confirms the intensity of the atmospheric conditions.

Community Impact and Safety Measures

The potential for flash flooding in Sydney and hail damage in regional areas has prompted authorities to urge caution. A flooded Stocklands carpark in Wetherill Park in New South Wales serves as a stark reminder of the rapid accumulation of water that can occur during such intense rainfall events. Residents are advised to secure outdoor items and avoid unnecessary travel during the peak warning times.

Advertisement

Community safety groups in areas like Mt Druitt are monitoring the situation closely. The warning from the Bureau of Meteorology for parts of New South Wales on Tuesday evening serves as a critical alert for emergency services and residents alike to take immediate precautions against the impending severe weather conditions.