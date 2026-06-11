Burglary at Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae's $5 Million Mansion in Newport Beach, California

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae's $5 million mansion in Newport Beach, California was burglarized on Monday. Several high-priced items were taken from the home, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae 's $5 million mansion in Newport Beach , California was burglarized on Monday. Several high-priced items were taken from the home, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

El Moussa and his spouse were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico when the crime happened. They had been posting to Instagram about their travels so it was obvious they were not at home. Heather Rae, 38, seemed to refer to the burglary on social media this week as she said she felt 'violated and sad.

' And she promised to share more information with her followers 'soon. ' Tarek and Heather married in 2021 and share a son named Tristan, three. He also has two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae's $5 million mansion in Newport Beach, California was burglarized on Monday, TMZ reported.

Newport Beach Police officers responded to the couple's home around 5:40 PM on Monday after receiving a burglary call, according to the site. Police are investigating the burglary to figure out how the break in occurred and exactly what was taken. Tarek is best known for his HGTV show Flip Or Flop while she was on Netflix's Selling Sunset. They also worked together on HGTV's The Flipping El Moussas and The Flip Off with Haack.

Tarek and Heather are very close with his ex-wife Christina. Last year Heather said her friendship with Haack is 'developing.

' The reality star is stepmother to Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10, whom he shares with Haack. Haack also has a son with ex-husband Ant Anstead. Heather Rae explained that working with Haack on The Flip Off has led to them bonding. She told Us Weekly: 'I think friendship is a very special thing, like being a friend.

And I think we're getting there, right? We're opening up to each other about things. We help each other through things. We talk about personal things with each other and guide each other through things. So our friendship is developing even more and more.





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Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae Burglary Newport Beach California High-Priced Items Cabo San Lucas In Mexico Instagram Christina Haack The Flipping El Moussas The Flip Off With Haack Ex-Wife Christina Haack Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Developing Friendship Bonding With Haack Helping Each Other Through Things Opening Up To Each Other About Things

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