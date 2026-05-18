Burnham Allies Accuse Streeting of Sabotaging Makerfield Campaign with Brexit Debate

Andy Burnham’s team accuses Wes Streeting of undermining his bid for the Makerfield by-election by reopening Brexit debates, risking a boost for Reform UK. Labour MPs condemn Streeting’s call for EU reentry as ill-timed and divisive ahead of the contest in a traditionally Leave-voting area.

Andy Burnham ’s allies have accused Wes Streeting of attempting to undermine his campaign in the leave-voting Makerfield constituency by reigniting Brexit debates. Burnham’s team insists that Streeting’s calls for the UK to rejoin the EU only bolster Reform UK’s chances, as Nigel Farage has pledged to make Europe a central issue in the by-election campaign.

Describing Streeting’s stance as a catastrophic mistake, Burnham’s supporters argue it is a deliberate move to weaken his bid ahead of the Makerfield by-election. In 2016, 65% of Makerfield voters backed Brexit, and in the 2024 general election, Labour narrowly defeated Reform by just 5,000 votes, highlighting the difficulty Burnham faces in retaining the seat.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged the Conservatives to withdraw from the race to avoid splitting the right-wing vote, a view echoed by veteran Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh, who suggested mutual concession in Makerfield and Aberdeen South to prevent Left-wing victories. Burnham has stated he will not campaign on Brexit in Makerfield, but Farage intends to frame the contest as a choice between remaining outside the EU or rejoining under Burnham, whom he labels as promoting open borders.

Labour MP Connor Naismith endorsed Burnham’s focus on domestic issues over Europe. A senior government source claimed Streeting’s approach handed Farage a political gift, with one insider calling it desperate and selfish. Another asserted that Streeting is trying to establish a divide to conceal Labour’s declining support. MP Jonathan Hinder criticized Streeting’s move as out of touch, noting Labour’s recent losses in working-class strongholds like Hartlepool, Grimbsy, Barnsley, and Wigan.

He cautioned that Farage’s Reform Party, formerly the Brexit Party, outperformed Labour in these regions. Reports suggest Keir Starmer is deliberating whether to announce his resignation timetable before or after the by-election, as speculation mounts that a Burnham win in Makerfield could force the Prime Minister to step down. The 2024 election saw Reform dominate eight Makerfield wards with around 50% of the vote, while Labour secured just 22.7%.

A recent Survation poll indicates Burnham would defeat Reform 45% to 43% in Greater Manchester, while another Labour candidate would fare worse at 27% against 53% for Reform. Some Makerfield residents are reluctant to become a political stepping stone for Burnham’s potential path to No 10





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Wes Streeting Brexit Makerfield By-Election Reform UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham, Wes Streeting push for mandate to scrap Brexit, rejoin EU if elected Labour leaderHe former health secretary, Wes Streeting, officially confirmed his intention to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister while calling for Britain to rejoin the European Union. Meanwhile, Andy Burnham, like Streeting, has in the past said he respects the will of the British people on Brexit, and any move to rejoin the EU could only come if a fresh mandate had been secured.

Read more »

Burnham's Stumbling: The Implications of His Defeat in Makerfield By-ElectionThe text discusses the concerns around the rise of Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting as potential prime ministers, highlighting their shortcomings and the potential pitfalls of their leadership.

Read more »

Burnham Supporters Furiored by Streeting's EU Rhetoric; Reform Plans to Exploit Reform UK, which is the second placed party in Makerfield, plans to make hay of Mr Burnham's previous support for rejoining the EU as it campaigns in the constituency. Nigel Farage's comments indicate the Reform leader plans to campaign on the impact future EU membership could have on inward migration to the UK. Andy Burnham's position raises serious questionsSupporters of former Health Secretary Andy Burnham are reportedly upset with remarks made by Wes Streeting, as the latter expressed his desire for a 'new special relationship' with the EU and to eventually rejoin the trade bloc. Streeting also described Brexit as a 'catastrophic mistake'. Reacting to Streeting's comments, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy labelled it as 'odd', with Reform UK planning to capitalize on Burnham's previous support for rejoining the EU. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage branded Burnham 'open borders Burnham'.

Read more »

Nigel Farage takes aim at Andy Burnham as Brexit row erupts in MakerfieldThe Reform leader says Andy Burnham is telling voters one thing 'while telling Labour MPs something entirely different'

Read more »