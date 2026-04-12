Burnham Ally Calls for Starmer to Go Over Economic Damage

A key advisor to Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Sacha Lord, has publicly called for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to be replaced, citing the detrimental impact of the government's economic policies, especially on the hospitality industry.

A prominent ally of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham , Sacha Lord , has called for a change in leadership, advocating for Sir Keir Starmer 's removal as Prime Minister. Lord, who served as an advisor to Mr. Burnham for seven years and currently chairs the Night Time Industries Association, expressed his discontent in an article published in The Mail on Sunday.

He cited the detrimental impact of the current government's economic policies, specifically targeting Chancellor Rachel Reeves's decisions on National Insurance, minimum wage, and business rates, as reasons for his dissatisfaction. Lord emphasized the devastating effect these measures have had on the hospitality industry, painting a grim picture of financial hardship and job losses. He believes that the industry is currently suffering worse than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lord's remarks come as the local elections approach next month, adding a layer of political intrigue to his call for new leadership. He is advocating for someone who will work and support the hospitality industry. Lord expressed regret for having supported the Labour party in the past, given the direction the current government has taken.<\/p>

Lord's critique focuses heavily on the economic policies implemented by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, particularly the 'catastrophic' increase in National Insurance. He argues that this, along with other financial adjustments, has severely impacted the hospitality sector. He underscores the severity of the situation by stating that operators are forced to shave hours off their weekly rotas and that the industry is shedding jobs at an alarming rate. He highlights the shrinking profit margins for businesses and the impending closure of pubs, further illustrating the dire state of the industry. The timing of Lord's comments, with local elections on the horizon, suggests a strategic move to influence the political landscape and potentially fuel a leadership challenge within the Labour party. This could possibly create an opportunity for Mr. Burnham, who is reportedly positioning himself for a leadership bid. Furthermore, Lord believes that the current leadership is too focused on being 'nice' and not focused enough on supporting business.<\/p>

This call for a change in leadership is further complicated by the potential maneuvering of other figures within the Labour Party. While Mr. Burnham appears to be exploring options, current Deputy Leader Angela Rayner is also rumored to be preparing for a leadership challenge. She has reportedly been reaching out to allies for support and is trying to improve her public image, signaling her readiness for a potential contest. Lucy Powell, another prominent figure, has cautioned against an internal power struggle following the upcoming local elections, reflecting the internal tensions and differing views within the party. With the local elections approaching, and the potential for a significant loss of seats for Labour, the political landscape is ripe for shifts in power dynamics. The situation is complicated by Mr. Burnham's past attempts to secure a Commons seat and the ongoing discussions regarding who will succeed Sir Keir Starmer, should the local elections prove disastrous for the party. The outcome of the local elections will play a crucial role in deciding the party's future leadership.<\/p>





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Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Sacha Lord Rachel Reeves Hospitality Industry Labour Party National Insurance Local Elections Angela Rayner Economic Policy

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