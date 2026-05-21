Burnham backs hardline immigration clampdown, sparking criticism

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, is backing a hardline immigration clampdown that has been criticized as 'un-British' by Labour MPs. The proposal, pushed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, would double the time it takes for legal immigrants to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), from five to 10 years. This change would apply retrospectively to migrants already in Britain, affecting around 2.2 million people who arrived since 2021. The move has drawn criticism from MPs, including Angela Rayner, who called it 'moving the goalposts' and 'un-British'. Burnham, who is fighting Reform to win the Makerfield by-election, argues that the proposal is necessary to show people that the government has control over the borders and can do good.

Andy Burnham , the mayor of Greater Manchester, is backing a hardline immigration clampdown that has been criticized as 'un-British' by Labour MPs. The proposal, pushed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood , would double the time it takes for legal immigrants to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), from five to 10 years.

This change would apply retrospectively to migrants already in Britain, affecting around 2.2 million people who arrived since 2021. The move has drawn criticism from MPs, including Angela Rayner, who called it 'moving the goalposts' and 'un-British'. Burnham, who is fighting Reform to win the Makerfield by-election, argues that the proposal is necessary to show people that the government has control over the borders and can do good.

He believes that the country needs to tell a positive story about the contribution of migration. However, the proposal has been left out of the King's Speech list of legislation, and some suggest that Sir Keir Starmer has cooled his support. The proposal is seen as putting Burnham to the right of the prime minister he wants to replace on immigration.

Meanwhile, the Green Party has unveiled its Makerfield candidate, Chris Kennedy, vowing to fight Reform but also hold Burnham's feet to the fire. The Green Party leader, Zack Polanski, argues that the 'greatest threat' is Nigel Farage's Reform UK, but also wants to press Burnham on his track record and his views on fair voting, public ownership, and a new economic settlement.

The proposal comes as new figures show a significant drop in net migration to the UK, the lowest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that net migration fell to an estimated 171,000 last year, down 48% from the previous year. This is the first time the estimate has fallen below 200,000 since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak





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Immigration Andy Burnham Labour Reform UK Shabana Mahmood Net Migration Makerfield By-Election

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