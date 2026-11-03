Burnham offers £450m EU tuition fee subsidy for UK-EU trade access

Andy Burnham proposes spending £450m annually on EU student tuition fees to secure British firms access to the Made in Europe program in upcoming trade talks.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is reportedly preparing to allocate £450 million of taxpayer funds each year to subsidize tuition fees for students from the European Union. This significant financial commitment is being considered as a strategic bargaining chip in upcoming negotiations with Brussels, aiming to reshape post-Brexit relations with the European Union.

The proposal emerged as Burnham seeks to secure crucial economic concessions from the EU in exchange for these substantial educational subsidies. According to reports, the Prime Minister is willing to underwrite the costs for EU students attending United Kingdom universities if Brussels agrees to allow British firms to join its Made in Europe programme. This initiative is scheduled to take place at a summit later this month, marking a critical juncture in the government's efforts to improve trade links.

Also read Labour May Election: Andy Burnham Poll Bounce And Budget Delay Fuel May Vote Speculation

Negotiating Made In Europe Access

The Made in Europe programme is designed to prioritize European businesses for public contracts and various government subsidies. The United Kingdom is eager to gain inclusion for its carmakers and other manufacturing sectors within this scheme, as it would provide significant commercial advantages. A source close to the negotiations indicated to The Guardian that the government is willing to deliver on the European side regarding fees, provided they receive substantial benefits in return. The primary objective being pushed by the administration is gaining access to the Made in Europe framework, suggesting a complex deal is being orchestrated behind closed doors.

Economic Stakes And Political Context

Burnham aims to lock in comprehensive deals covering food and drink exports, emissions trading mechanisms, and a youth mobility scheme during the November 20 summit in Brussels. These agreements are viewed as immediate priorities for revitalizing trade ties. However, the Prime Minister has instructed ministers that the period following this initial summit will be dedicated to exploring longer-term options for the future relationship. He has explicitly warned individual ministers that it is inappropriate to advocate for specific options or speculate on the likely outcomes of these ongoing processes, emphasizing that any fundamental changes to post-Brexit arrangements must ultimately be decided by the public and left to the next parliament.

Advertisement

The financial aspect of this proposal is expected to generate considerable controversy given the current domestic climate. British students and their families are already expressing strong opposition to rising tuition fees and the burdensome costs associated with student loans. Offering hundreds of millions to support EU students while domestic students face financial hardship could provoke a significant political backlash. Reports suggest that the number of EU students and young adult workers potentially eligible to come to Britain under a new youth mobility scheme has risen to approximately 80,000 per year, highlighting the scale of the demographic and economic stakes involved in these negotiations.

Internal Labour Party Divisions

Burnham faces internal challenges within his own Cabinet regarding the extent to which the Labour Party should attempt to reverse the results of the 2016 referendum. Former Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently backed the Prime Minister's stance on potentially deepening ties with the EU, stating that Brexit has made the United Kingdom poorer, weaker, and less secure. She expressed pride in the progress made in strengthening relationships with the European Union and welcomed Burnham's leadership in addressing these issues, noting that she never doubted her instincts regarding closer integration.

This support from Reeves comes just days after her successor, John Healey, adopted a more Eurosceptic position within the government. The divergence in views highlights the deep splits existing within the Labour Party on the issue of European integration. While Reeves believes that Britain's future lies within the European Union, she stressed that supporters of re-entry must demonstrate tangible benefits and ensure that next steps are handled correctly. The situation underscores the delicate balancing act required to manage both external trade negotiations and internal party cohesion.

Long Term Relationship Strategy

While the immediate focus remains on securing trade and mobility agreements through the November summit, the broader strategy involves a phased approach to re-engagement. The Prime Minister's directive suggests that while specific deals will be pursued aggressively, the long-term direction of the relationship requires careful consideration and public mandate. By separating immediate trade concerns from fundamental constitutional changes, Burnham hopes to navigate the complex political landscape without triggering premature domestic unrest.

Advertisement

The offer of £450 million in annual subsidies represents a significant shift in policy, moving from strict post-Brexit separation toward a model of financial compensation for regulatory alignment. This approach aims to sweeten the pill for European counterparts while attempting to appease domestic economic interests through improved market access. Whether this strategy will succeed in overcoming political opposition and achieving tangible economic gains remains to be seen as the summit approaches.