Burnham Reconsiders Miliband for Chancellor as US-Iran Talks Canceled and Heatwave Hits UK

Andy Burnham is rethinking the appointment of Ed Miliband as Chancellor due to public popularity concerns. In the Middle East, US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland have been called off following Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon that killed at least 16. Meanwhile, a severe heatwave has triggered amber health alerts across England.

Andy Burnham is reconsidering his plan to appoint Ed Miliband as Chancellor should he become prime minister, according to sources close to the Labour leadership.

Miliband, the current Energy Secretary, was being lined up to succeed Rachel Reeves in the role, but concerns about his public popularity-despite strong support from party members-have prompted a rethink. Meanwhile, US-Iran peace talks scheduled in Switzerland have been canceled at short notice. The negotiations were set to begin shortly after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aiming to permanently end the war in Lebanon and ensure the country's territorial integrity.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, had approved the MOU with reservations, but Tehran delayed sending its delegation, citing Israel's ongoing military campaign in Lebanon. Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israeli forces near Nabatieh, prompting Israeli airstrikes that left at least 16 dead and 33 wounded, according to Lebanese health authorities. Israel has expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon and issued evacuation orders across much of the region. The US-Iran talks excluded Israel, which distanced itself from the agreement.

International pressure, including from former US President Donald Trump, has urged Israel to agree to a new ceasefire. On the domestic front, a heatwave is gripping England, with amber heat health alerts issued across southern and eastern regions. Temperatures are expected to rise above 30°C, potentially reaching 34°C by Tuesday, posing significant health risks, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

The UK Health Security Agency warns of increased strain on health services and a likely rise in mortality





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