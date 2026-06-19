Burnham's Victory Excites Supporters, But It's Too Early to Read Too Much Into It

The article discusses the recent by-election victory of Andy Burnham, a former Labour leader, and its implications for Labour's prospects at the next general election. It also highlights the need for Burnham to reveal his policy agenda and the potential distraction of a long Labour leadership contest.

Burnham proved his ability to connect with people who've given up on the PM. Little wonder the scale of his victory excites supporters. They believe he'll reinvigorate Labour and persuade people to give them a second chance.

Now for the bucket of cold water. Some of Burnham's fans are getting carried away. Yes, Makerfield's voters have propelled him back to Westminster – and probably Downing Street. But it would be rash to read too much into what this by-election victory means for Labour's prospects at the next general election.

Right now, Burnham can stand as a protest candidate against Starmer. He has the luxury of opposition. His promise to 'change Labour' is a vibe that captures public disenchantment, but it is not yet a policy agenda. Who is he?

To oust Starmer, he'll need to reveal exactly what he stands for. A note of caution, whoever wins. The British public has little patience for a long Labour leadership scrap. Some party officials and candidates want a three-month contest.

This would be toxic for Labour's reputation. Opponents will accuse them of navel-gazing instead of governing, just like the Conservatives. Already the saga is a distraction for ministers, when the Government should be focused on the real business of growing our economy – ensuring that future generations will not, after all, be poorer than.

So, for the benefit of MPs from all parties, let us repeat this simple fact: the British public has no appetite to churn through prime ministers at such a rate. It's hard to argue the country is benefiting





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