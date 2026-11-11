Burnham Signals Support for Bill Adding Black and Asian English Categories to Census

Labour leader Andy Burnham will back a bill that introduces 'Black English' and 'Asian English' census categories, challenging the current single English entry and sparking debate over identity and racism.

The debate over how to record ethnic identity in the 2023 Census has taken a new turn after Labour leader Andy Burnham said he would back a proposed bill that would add "Black English" and "Asian English" to the census options. The announcement came after a heated Commons session in which Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed support for the legislation, while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey challenged the government on the issue.

Bill Proposals and Legislative Process

The English Ethnic Identity (Census Particulars) Bill, which was first introduced by Lib Dem MP Josh Babarinde, seeks to overhaul the existing ethnicity questions in the national census. It proposes separate categories for Black English and Asian English, echoing options already offered in the Welsh and Scottish censuses, such as Black Welsh and Scottish Asian. The bill has been named the St George's Bill, after the patron saint of England, and has attracted cross‑party support from figures such as former Labour Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

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Although the bill currently sits under the 10‑Minute Rule, it will only become law if it garners Government backing. The Commons debate on Friday saw several MPs, including Babarinde, argue that the present "English" entry is limited to the White category, leaving many Black or Asian‑born English residents on the margin of representation. The bill's supporters contend that adding new categories would directly confront the "poisonous politics" and anti‑Black racism that the UK Parliament has witnessed.

Opposition and Controversy

Opposition to the bill has been voiced by parties such as Reform UK, with MP Suella Braverman asserting that only white people can be English. Braverman's comments sparked a row in the Commons and led to threats directed at Babarinde, who stated that he had received death threats in the wake of his proposed legislation. Babarinde told MPs that his own family heritage is Nigerian, and that he has lived in England all his life, stressing that the bill would recognise the diversity of English identity.

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Some critics suggest that the proposal may reinforce divisions rather than unify. However, supporters point to disparities in the current form, where a single "English" box sits under the White category, while the census offers separate "Black British" and "Asian British" options for other ethnic groups. They argue that the lack of a comparable option for Black and Asian residents in England inadvertently marginalises those populations.

Impact on Citizens and Future Steps

If enacted, the bill would give people born and raised in England with Black or Asian heritage a clearer way to identify themselves within the census, potentially affecting resource allocation, representation and social research. Citizens would be able to select "Black English" or "Asian English" rather than fitting into a broader white‑based category that may not fully reflect their lived experience.

The bill is scheduled to return to the Commons on 23 April 2027, St George's Day, offering a final opportunity for debate and amendment. Until that date, the Government remains the determining factor in whether the proposed changes become law. The parliamentary committee has called for further evidence and public consultation before a decision is made.