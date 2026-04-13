Bury's Central Cafe Eyes Cocktail Lounge Transformation Amidst Neighbor Concerns

Central Cafe in Bury seeks permission to transform into a cocktail lounge, extending hours and adding live music. Neighbours raise concerns about noise, potentially impacting work and residential life. The licensing meeting on April 14th will decide the future.

A cafe in Bury , currently known as Central Cafe, is seeking permission to transform into a cocktail lounge , potentially extending its operational hours and introducing live music and alcoholic beverage service. The proposal, spearheaded by owner Serhii Kostiuk, marks a significant shift for the establishment situated in the town centre.

The cafe currently operates primarily during daytime hours, offering a menu centered around breakfast items, coffee, and pies. Kostiuk, who acquired the business in January 2025, has ambitious plans to revitalize the Market Street venue, envisioning a sophisticated space for patrons to enjoy signature cocktails and a relaxed atmosphere.

The application, which will be considered by councillors at a licensing meeting on Tuesday, April 14, proposes extending the cafe's hours significantly. If approved, the lounge would operate until 11:30 PM Monday through Friday, until 1:30 AM on bank holidays, including Christmas and Boxing Day, and until 8:00 AM the following day on New Year's Eve. Furthermore, the application seeks permission to play both recorded and live music, enhancing the ambiance of the proposed cocktail lounge.

The shift towards a lounge concept aims to attract a different clientele and provide a more diverse offering for the Bury community. However, the proposal has encountered some opposition from nearby residents and businesses. Two neighbours have voiced concerns regarding the potential impact of extended operating hours, live music, and alcohol service on their living and working environments.

One resident, whose flat is directly across from the cafe, expressed worries that the change would negatively impact their work-life balance, particularly given their remote work arrangements for a US-based company with potentially varied working hours. They cited existing noise levels in the area as a source of concern and indicated that granting the application might necessitate relocation. A neighboring office also raised objections, stating that employees often work until 9:00 PM and that any loud music could disrupt their work due to the thinness of the building's walls and floors.

Despite the objections, Kostiuk maintains a positive outlook on the venture's potential for peaceful coexistence with the surrounding community. He stated that he had already reached an agreement with one of the objectors to establish specific noise level limitations for Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, demonstrating a willingness to address the concerns raised. Kostiuk emphasized that the intended concept is a 'quiet, cozy cocktail lounge', differing significantly from a traditional pub or disco.

He highlighted the lounge's small seating capacity and the focus on background music to foster conversation, indicating that noise levels would inherently remain low. Moreover, he assured that the sound would be virtually inaudible from the outside when the doors are closed. This commitment to maintaining a low-noise environment is a key aspect of Kostiuk's vision for the revitalized venue.

The licensing meeting next week will provide a platform for councillors to consider the representations from both the applicant and the objectors. The councillors will carefully weigh the arguments presented, including the potential benefits of the proposed cocktail lounge, such as increased foot traffic and entertainment options for the local community, against the concerns raised by nearby residents and businesses.

The decision-making process will involve a thorough evaluation of all the evidence and considerations, after which the councillors will determine whether to grant the application, amend it to incorporate specific conditions, or reject it entirely. The outcome of the meeting will have a significant impact on the future of Central Cafe and its potential transformation into a cocktail lounge.

The council's decision will ultimately reflect a balance between economic development, community well-being, and the protection of the existing quality of life for residents and businesses in the area. The application serves as a test case for how to reconcile the desires of a business owner seeking to expand and modernize with the needs and concerns of a diverse community.

The licensing decision will likely set a precedent for future similar applications and will be closely followed by local business owners and residents alike.





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