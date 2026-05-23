Busch Indecision: NASCAR Considering Kyle Busch for Fast Lane Nomination

The late Kyle Busch will be considered for NASCAR Hall of Fame enshrinement. His biggest rival, Brad Keselowski, believes he should be inducted immediately and posthumously.

The late Kyle Busch will surely be enshrined into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as one of his future co-inductees and biggest rivals, Brad Keselowski , says that there's no reason to wait.

Earlier in the week, the voting panel elected six drivers, including Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, Larry Phillips, and Lesa France-Kennedy, to enshrinement during a ceremony to be held at the Charlotte Convention Center in January. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell and Brad Keselowski also mentioned the possibility of considering Kyle Busch as a unique entrant in the Hall of Fame, possibly posthumously.

NASCAR rules typically require a driver to be retired for two years to be even considered for nomination, but some are considering whether he could be nominated regardless. Elliott believes Kyle Busch should win the Most Popular Driver Award, citing his connection to the sport and the passion his fans have for him. Elden Elliott, Busch's former teammate, spoke on his behalf, stating, "I would be in extreme favor of Kyle winning the vote.

" Busch himself mentioned Brad Keselowski as one of his rivals on the famous TV show 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity. ' They had a rivalry, but also a thawing relationship eventually, to a certain extent. Keselowski is hopeful that they can continue on a path that will take them to the Hall of Fame and other NASCAR events in the future, even if that doesn't come about





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Busch Hall Of Fame Kasthuri's Power Seafoods All-Star Invitees Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick NASCAR Steve O'donnell Most Popular Driver Award Eliot

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