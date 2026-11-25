Scottish business bodies and trade unions warn the SNP's planned food price cap will harm producers, reduce product choice, and increase imports, urging ministers to abandon the policy.

Leading business organizations across Scotland have issued a unified plea for Scottish National Party ministers to immediately abandon the proposed food price cap. This urgent intervention comes as a public consultation on the controversial policy officially closed yesterday, revealing overwhelming opposition from the very industry the government claims to support. Despite First Minister John Swinney's commitment to introduce legislation by the end of the year, no single organization, charity, or trade body has publicly endorsed the measure.

Industry Warns of Supply Chain and Cost Impacts

Scotland's food and drink industry produced a damning analysis of the proposal, warning that it will directly harm producers and make certain products economically unviable. The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland highlighted that capping prices does not reduce the actual cost of producing or supplying food. Essential expenses such as energy bills, labor costs, and rising operational inputs remain unaffected by retail price limits.

Also read 'Death awaits you': Schools across Europe receive bomb threats as police urge public to 'stay calm'

David Thomson, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland, stated that the evidence simply does not stack up in favor of the intervention. He argued that without government funding to cover the difference, retailers would be forced to pass these pressures down the supply chain. This could lead to reduced production, weakened investment in innovation, and lower availability of goods on shelves.

The federation also raised concerns that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would be particularly exposed. These smaller producers often lack the capacity to absorb additional costs or withstand sudden changes in order volumes. Consequently, businesses might respond by altering supplier terms, sourcing from lower-cost markets, or reducing product ranges to recover unavoidable costs.

Advertisement

Small Businesses Face Competitive Disadvantage

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland joined the chorus of critics, calling for the proposal to be dropped due to fears that smaller retailers will be placed at a significant competitive disadvantage. Colin Borland, director of the FSB Scotland, noted that the Scottish Government's own analysis acknowledges these risks. Smaller businesses are often the least able to absorb the financial pressures that would ripple through the food supply chain.

Borland warned of a real risk that local food and drink producers could be squeezed out in favor of lower-cost alternatives. This shift would be detrimental not only for businesses and jobs but also for consumers who would face less choice on supermarket shelves. The move could result in a greater reliance on imported products, thereby weakening local supply chains and food security.

Wholesalers Caution Against Reduced Product Choice

The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) issued a separate warning regarding the consequences for product choice and availability. The association argued that the policy would not deliver meaningful benefits to households facing the greatest financial hardship. Colin Smith, chief executive of the SWA, emphasized that putting a cap on the price of a product does not make the cost of producing or supplying it disappear.

Smith explained that wholesalers and their customers are already dealing with cumulative pressures from rising employment, energy, and transport costs. These financial burdens are compounded by a growing number of regulatory requirements. The SWA warned that further intervention could have severe implications for businesses operating on extremely tight margins.

Advertisement

Political Reactions and Future Legislative Plans

Scottish Conservative business spokesman Rachael Hamilton criticized First Minister John Swinney for ignoring expert advice. She described the food price cap as a gimmick designed to woo voters during the election. Hamilton urged Swinney to listen to the experts rather than proceeding with what she termed as bonkers proposals that threaten many businesses.

The price cap on 20 to 50 supermarket items was the highest-profile announcement in the SNP's Holyrood election manifesto. However, the proposal has faced unprecedented levels of opposition since its inception. With industry leaders uniformly calling for the plans to be scrapped, the government faces intense scrutiny as it considers how to proceed with its legislative agenda for the end of the year.