Business Owner Deliberately Hit by Robbers in Shocking Hit-and-Run

Rebecca Davies, a business owner in Oswestry, Shropshire, was intentionally struck by a van driven by thieves after attempting to stop them from fleeing with stolen goods. The incident left her and her partner injured and has sparked a police investigation.

A harrowing incident unfolded in Oswestry , Shropshire , on Monday, leaving a business owner deeply shaken and physically bruised after a brazen hit-and-run attack by thieves.

Rebecca Davies, 33, proprietor of a house clearance company, was deliberately knocked to the ground by individuals fleeing the scene of a robbery at her business premises. The shocking event, captured on CCTV footage, depicts Davies exiting her vehicle in an attempt to intercept a large white van suspected of being used by the perpetrators. Despite her courageous effort to confront the thieves, the van was driven directly at her, resulting in a callous and reckless assault.

Davies expressed profound distress, stating she felt her life was 'dismissed' by the individuals who prioritized stolen goods over human safety. The incident has left her grappling with the emotional and physical aftermath of the attack, questioning the motives behind such a violent act. The sequence of events began when a vigilant neighbour alerted Davies to suspicious activity at her business.

Upon receiving the report of theft, Davies and her partner, Dan Brown, immediately sprang into action, attempting to locate and apprehend the culprits. They quickly identified a large white van, bearing foreign number plates, believed to be involved in the crime. The pursuit led them near another business that had previously been targeted, suggesting a pattern of criminal activity in the area.

However, the occupants of the van were determined to evade capture, resorting to a dangerous and aggressive maneuver. Instead of attempting to outrun their pursuers, they deliberately drove the van into Davies and Brown, causing injuries to both. While Davies sustained bruises and scratches, Brown suffered a black eye and a headache, thankfully avoiding more serious harm.

The reckless actions of the thieves underscore a blatant disregard for human life and a willingness to inflict violence to protect their ill-gotten gains. The incident highlights the vulnerability of small business owners and the potential dangers they face when confronting criminals. The local authorities, West Mercia Police, have confirmed they are actively investigating the robbery and the subsequent hit-and-run incident.

A spokesperson for the police force stated that a report was received on Monday regarding the robbery at a business on Maesbury Road in Oswestry, and an investigation is currently underway. Law enforcement officials are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible for this appalling crime.

Davies, understandably distraught, voiced her bewilderment at the perpetrators' callous disregard for human life, questioning why she and her partner were targeted in such a violent manner. She emphasized the importance of her family and business, stating that these are the cornerstones of her life and she struggles to comprehend why she would be subjected to such an attack.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance and the need for increased security measures to protect businesses and individuals from criminal activity. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of the Oswestry community.

The emotional and physical scars of this incident will undoubtedly linger, but Davies' resilience and determination to rebuild her life are a testament to the strength of the human spirit





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Hit And Run Robbery Oswestry Shropshire West Mercia Police Crime Attack Theft

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