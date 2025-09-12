Businessman Avoids Jail After Secretly Installing Listening Devices in Mistress's Home

A married businessman who placed listening devices in his mistress's home to monitor her has narrowly avoided prison. Lewis Minnock, involved in property ventures like Robiva and Sovereign Homes, engaged in an affair while his wife was pregnant. His dangerous obsession led him to take extreme measures to control his lover, including hiring a private investigator to track her, installing listening devices in her car and home, and even assaulting her on two occasions.

A married businessman who secretly installed listening devices in the home of his mistress has narrowly avoided jail time. Lewis Minnock, whose business ventures include Robiva properties and Sovereign Homes, engaged in an affair with a woman he met through work while his wife was pregnant.

A chilling ordeal unfolded as Minnock, consumed by paranoia, attempted to hire a private investigator to track her whereabouts during a holiday in Mexico and listened in on her private conversations with friends. Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson-Finn revealed to Leeds Crown Court: 'From the start of the relationship he constantly sent her messages and his behavior became very paranoid. She became suspicious he was using listening devices in her car. She had spoken with a friend in her car and arranged to meet him for a drink. The defendant had particular issues with this friend and she told him she had just bumped into him while out. The defendant then made a comment about them having arranged to meet up, giving rise to her suspicions. 'She then called another friend from her car and pretended she was going to meet a good looking landlord at Costa. When she arrived, the defendant drove past and went inside.' The court heard that in January 2023, Minnock purchased a seemingly innocuous car phone charger for the woman, but it was, in fact, a disguised listening device. Despite her refusal to use it, he later took her car keys and left them with someone who secretly installed the device. Ms Stephenson-Finn explained: 'In October 2023, a friend checked her car and said a tracker had been put on her car and a listening device was in the footwell. The friend challenged the defendant and he admitted it and said it was needed so he could carry out a risk analysis so he could know if she was high risk. 'When she arranged for it to be removed, she was told it was installed so badly her car was dangerous.' In a bid to control his mistress, Minnock made efforts to track her movements even during her getaway vacation to Mexico, inquiring about hiring a 'private investigator' to follow her. The prosecutor stated: 'A mutual friend said she had seen a receipt of £4,500 for the investigator. He said he asked for a refund as he couldn't afford it.' Seeking space, Minnock's mistress visited a pub outside the local area, but he still managed to show up, knowing her location. This was corroborated by the discovery of a tracking device by a friend who revealed Minnock had paid someone to monitor her. Further entrenched in his attempts for control, listening devices were uncovered at her home, including a disguised camera disguised as a speaker in her room and additional devices strategically positioned in her living room and bedroom. Discovering a total of four listening devices, authorities analyzed the SIM cards within the 'extension cables,' revealing that Minnock had called each device over 1,000 times, using them to listen to her conversations regularly between March and December 2023.





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Businessman Affair Listening Devices Obsession Control Domestic Abuse Prison Private Investigator Car Tracker Hidden Cameras Leeds Court

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sick crime with two-year jail term mapped - as one Yorkshire city among worstFrom secret cameras in bathrooms to upskirting in the street voyeurism cases are soaring

Read more »

Jail for chocolate thief who helped herself to sweet treats from TescoPolice are still looking for a second person who they say is involved in shoplifting at the store

Read more »

Cyclist killed by distracted lorry driver on London bridge “sadly contributed to her own death”, says judge as driver avoids prisonDistracted lorry driver avoids jail for cyclist's death

Read more »

Scots runner to spend night in 16th century jail to raise cash for Tokyo marathon bidChris Watson will be locked up in the Thieves' Pot, the dark, cramped dungeon hidden beneath the Thistles Shopping Centre in the heart of Stirling.

Read more »

Rare monkey avoids surgery with CT scanVeterinary staff have an unusual patient to put through CT scan - a monkey!

Read more »

Man who tried to obstruct police during Belfast race riots avoids jailDefence barrister Michael Boyd said his client's actions were 'pathetic' and that Dubois was 'deeply embarrassed and ashamed' by what he did

Read more »