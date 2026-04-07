Businessman Avoids Jail After Selling Ready Meals Made with Fish Stored in Bath Next to Toilet

A Watford businessman, Stephen Akuoko, has received a suspended sentence and a ban from operating a food business after being found guilty of selling ready meals made with fish stored in unsanitary conditions. The case highlights serious breaches of food safety regulations and a blatant disregard for public health.

A Watford businessman, Stephen Akuoko, 62, has narrowly avoided jail after being found guilty of selling ready meals made with fish stored in unsanitary conditions, including a bathtub next to a toilet. The case highlights serious breaches of food safety regulations and a blatant disregard for public health, as Akuoko operated under the name Tribal Foods for over three years.

His illegal activities came to light after a fire at his home revealed the appalling conditions in which he was storing and preparing food intended for sale. The court heard how Akuoko's business was initially investigated by the borough council's environmental health team due to concerns about the products' long use-by dates and lack of ingredient information. Despite efforts to track him down, Akuoko proved elusive, even becoming aggressive when contacted by officials. The situation escalated after a fire broke out at his flat, where firefighters discovered a substantial quantity of fish stored in the bath and on the bathroom floor next to the toilet. This discovery led to a formal investigation by Trading Standards, during which Akuoko assured officials he would cease selling Tribal Foods products. However, despite these assurances, unlabelled products were found in a local shop weeks later, with CCTV footage confirming Akuoko had made multiple deliveries. This intentional breach of food safety regulations was met with condemnation from the judge. \Following the discovery, Akuoko pleaded guilty to two food safety offences at St Albans Crown Court. Prosecutor Michael Coley detailed the environmental health team's investigation into Tribal Foods, highlighting the concerns regarding the ready meals' use-by dates and lack of ingredient information. The court heard how the business was challenging to track and how Akuoko responded aggressively to initial inquiries. The fire at Akuoko's home in October 2024 served as a catalyst for the investigation when the unsanitary conditions of the food storage were exposed. Despite Akuoko's promises to cease operations, he continued to sell products, leading to his eventual conviction. The court found that Akuoko's actions represented an intentional breach of food safety laws and a disregard for public health. The judge, Francis Sheridan, blasted Akuoko for serving meals 'unfit for human consumption'. He also criticized the appalling conditions in which the food was prepared and stored, stating it was 'frankly disgusting'.\During the sentencing, the judge handed Akuoko a two-year suspended prison sentence and a five-year ban from operating any food business. In mitigation, Akuoko's legal representative, Aleister Adamson, described his client's background, including the loss of his supermarket and subsequent homelessness before setting up Tribal Foods. Mr. Adamson stated that Akuoko was relying on the business, which was never profitable, to support his basic living needs. Judge Sheridan praised the 'dogged' efforts of the environmental health team for their public service. The court emphasized the importance of food safety laws in protecting the public. The actions of Akuoko were seen as a clear and sustained failure to comply with legal requirements, even after formal enforcement actions were taken. Justine Hoy, Associate Director Housing and Wellbeing for Watford Borough Council, stated that food safety laws exist to protect the public. The case serves as a warning about the serious consequences of ignoring food safety regulations and the importance of ensuring that food intended for public consumption is handled and stored in a hygienic manner. Akuoko's sentence reflects the severity of the offences and the potential risks to public health posed by his actions





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Food Safety Watford Ready Meals Tribal Foods Suspended Sentence

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