Businessman Avoids Jail After Selling Ready Meals Made With Fish Stored in Bath Next to Toilet

A Watford businessman, Stephen Akuoko, has received a suspended prison sentence and a ban from operating a food business after being found guilty of selling ready meals made with fish stored in unsanitary conditions. The meals, sold under the name Tribal Foods, were discovered after a fire at his home revealed a shocking lack of hygiene.

A Watford businessman, Stephen Akuoko, 62, has narrowly avoided jail after being found guilty of selling ready meals made with fish stored in unsanitary conditions , including a bathtub next to a toilet. The meals were sold illegally to supermarkets under the business name Tribal Foods . The unsavory discovery was made following a fire at Akuoko's home in October 2024, revealing a shocking lack of hygiene and blatant disregard for food safety regulations.

Akuoko's operation, which had been running for over three years, came to light after the borough council's environmental health team began investigating concerns about the products sold by Tribal Foods. These concerns centered around inappropriately long use-by dates and insufficient information regarding the ingredients of the meals. The investigation, however, proved challenging as Akuoko proved elusive, employing aggressive tactics when contacted by authorities. The case took a dramatic turn when firefighters responding to a wok fire at Akuoko's flat on Haines Way discovered vast quantities of fish stored in the bathtub and on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. \Following the discovery, Trading Standards launched an investigation. Akuoko initially claimed the food was solely for personal consumption. Despite assuring officials he would cease selling Tribal Foods products, unlabelled products were found in a local shop just weeks later. CCTV footage confirmed Akuoko had made multiple deliveries to the store. Akuoko eventually pleaded guilty to two food safety offenses at St Albans Crown Court. The judge, presiding over the case, condemned Akuoko for producing meals deemed unfit for human consumption, highlighting the severe health risks posed by his practices. The court handed down a two-year suspended prison sentence and a five-year ban from operating any food business, sending a clear message about the seriousness of the offenses. Prosecutor Michael Coley detailed the environmental health team's investigation, which commenced after ready meals were found in local shops. The products in question were flagged for their inappropriately extended use-by dates and the lack of detailed ingredient information. Coley emphasized Akuoko's uncooperative behavior, including aggressive responses to inquiries. After the fire, Akuoko's assurances of halting sales proved hollow. Unlabeled products surfaced in a local shop, with CCTV evidence confirming multiple deliveries. 'This was an intentional breach and a flagrant disregard for the law,' stated Mr. Coley. The charges against Akuoko included contravening food safety and hygiene regulations and failing to comply with a remedial action notice.\In mitigation, Aleister Adamson, Akuoko's representative, explained his client's background, including prior ownership of a supermarket before losing the property's lease and facing homelessness. He started Tribal Foods to support himself, operating initially from a rented kitchen before transitioning to his home. Adamson highlighted that Akuoko was not receiving benefits and relied on the business, which remained unprofitable, to meet his basic living expenses. Judge Francis Sheridan delivered a scathing assessment, criticizing Akuoko's 'disgusting techniques' of storing fish in the bathroom, and emphasizing the risks to public health. Judge Sheridan's words included, 'How you would even think about serving food kept like that to even your own family beggars belief.' The judge acknowledged the environmental health team's 'dogged' efforts, calling it a public service. Justine Hoy, Associate Director Housing and Wellbeing for Watford Borough Council, stressed that food safety laws protect the public, emphasizing Akuoko's consistent failure to adhere to the regulations despite formal enforcement actions. The pictures showed the quantity of fish in the bathtub and on the floor of the bathroom. Also the kitchen which was used to prepare the illegal ready meals. The judge highlighted the fact that food poisoning can have very serious consequences and that Akuoko could be facing manslaughter charges if anything were to have happened





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