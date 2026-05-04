Businessman Jailed for Murder Back in Court for Attacking Father and Threatening Neighbours

Ian Griffin, previously convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Paris, has pleaded guilty to assaulting his father and threatening a neighbour. He is currently in custody awaiting sentencing.

Ian Griffin , a 56-year-old businessman with a history of violence, is once again facing imprisonment after admitting to attacking his 84-year-old father, Bernard Griffin, and threatening a neighbour, James Hart, and his partner Catherine Brown.

The incidents occurred in Cheshire last year, with Griffin pleading guilty to wounding his father on May 1st and threatening to burn down the neighbour’s home on April 30th. This latest legal trouble comes after Griffin served a reduced sentence for the 2009 murder of his millionaire partner, Kinga Legg, in a Paris hotel.

He was initially sentenced to 20 years but was released after just over two years following a reduction to 14 years and a subsequent unexpected release in 2017. The case surrounding Kinga Legg’s death was particularly brutal. Ms. Legg’s body was discovered in a blood-stained hotel suite, bearing over 100 injuries, including significant trauma to her head and thorax. Evidence presented during Griffin’s trial revealed a ‘frenzied’ attack, followed by an attempt to clean the scene and mislead hotel staff.

Prior to the murder, Ms. Legg had sent alarming text messages to a friend, detailing abuse and expressing fear for her life, including claims of being forced to take excessive sleeping pills and being physically assaulted. Griffin’s history also includes a complex personal life, with relationships overlapping between Ms. Legg and Tracy Baker, the mother of his three children. He was engaged to both women at different times, and his relationship with Ms. Legg was described as turbulent.

Currently remanded in custody at Altcourse prison, Griffin appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court in a wheelchair. He faces a potential five-year sentence for the recent attacks and threats. While additional charges, including threats to kill his father and criminal damage, were ordered to lie on file, the severity of the admitted offenses underscores a pattern of violent behaviour.

Griffin has previously claimed innocence in the Legg murder, alleging a conspiracy and maintaining his love for the victim, but his past actions and the evidence presented in court paint a disturbing picture. He has also made unsubstantiated claims of a successful career in the US film industry and attempted to profit from his story, despite his conviction.

The families involved are understandably distressed, with a source close to Ms. Baker expressing concern for the children and a desire to shield them from the ongoing turmoil





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Ian Griffin Kinga Legg Murder Assault Domestic Violence Paris Hotel

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