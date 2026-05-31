Businessman left shocked after police close case against driver who ran him over

A businessman has spoken out after being told by police that they could not take any action against a driver who had rammed into his car and then sped off. The incident, which took place in February, started after the other driver cut up the car he was in and then his partner beeped his horn in anger. The driver then stopped and reversed into the car twice, causing damage to the vehicle. Mr Holmes, who has a degree in criminal law, and his partner then pursued the driver in their car, with Mr Holmes recording the incident on his mobile phone. As he approached the driver's vehicle, he yelled at him, using profanity, and the driver then ran over his legs, causing him to crash to the ground. Despite providing footage of the incident and the car's registration number to Cleveland Police, Mr Holmes was left incensed after being told weeks later that they were closing the case for a number of reasons. The police stated that they could not take any action against the driver because Mr Holmes was swearing at him when he went to remonstrate with him. Mr Holmes has now launched a civil action against the insurance company of the other driver and also reiterated calls for the police to reopen their investigation. After being run down, Mr Holmes was left with a cut on his head and a bruised elbow and hip. He added: 'If I'd landed on my head I could have been seriously injured or even killed and I'm lucky that didn't happen.' Mr Holmes asked for a review of the decision to close the case as he is entitled to under the law, but this was rejected with the police claiming that it did not 'meet the evidential threshold test'.

A businessman was left shocked when he was told by police that they could not take any action against a driver who had rammed into his car and then sped off.

The incident, which took place in February, started after the other driver cut up the car he was in and then his partner beeped his horn in anger. The driver then stopped and reversed into the car twice, causing damage to the vehicle. Mr Holmes, who has a degree in criminal law, and his partner then pursued the driver in their car, with Mr Holmes recording the incident on his mobile phone.

As he approached the driver's vehicle, he yelled at him, using profanity, and the driver then ran over his legs, causing him to crash to the ground. Despite providing footage of the incident and the car's registration number to Cleveland Police, Mr Holmes was left incensed after being told weeks later that they were closing the case for a number of reasons.

The police stated that they could not take any action against the driver because Mr Holmes was swearing at him when he went to remonstrate with him. Mr Holmes has now launched a civil action against the insurance company of the other driver and also reiterated calls for the police to reopen their investigation. After being run down, Mr Holmes was left with a cut on his head and a bruised elbow and hip.

He added: 'If I'd landed on my head I could have been seriously injured or even killed and I'm lucky that didn't happen.

' Mr Holmes asked for a review of the decision to close the case as he is entitled to under the law, but this was rejected with the police claiming that it did not 'meet the evidential threshold test'





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Police Investigation Driver Ran Over Businessman Cleveland Police Businessman Launches Civil Action

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