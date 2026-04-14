Businessman Sues British Airways for Over £50,000 After In-Flight Finger Injury

A former executive is suing British Airways after a flight incident in 2023, claiming physical and psychological trauma due to a finger injury. The airline admitted liability but contests the damages sought, specifically the claim for psychological injury under the Montreal Convention.

A former financial services executive is suing British Airways for over £50,000 following an incident on a flight in 2023. Andrew Chesterton, 61, was en route from Heathrow to Cincinnati when he sustained a laceration to two fingers after putting his hand between the plane's seats. He claims the incident has resulted in lasting physical and psychological trauma.

Chesterton, who was on holiday at the time of the accident, experienced immediate pain and shock, necessitating medical attention upon landing. He received stitches for both the ring and little fingers. The injury occurred when Chesterton reached between his seat, Seat 1A, using his left hand. An undisclosed sharp object, concealed within the seat fold, caused the injury. The cabin crew provided initial assistance to control the bleeding.

Chesterton's barrister, Jessica Muurman, detailed in court papers that the injury resulted in scarring, reduced grip strength in his little finger, and ongoing hypersensitivity. The scar on his ring finger measured 15mm, while the one on his little finger was 18mm. The plaintiff is claiming that he is suffering from flashbacks and nightmares as a result of the trauma. He also developed anxiety about participating in social activities, avoiding events like sports games and concerts for approximately three months due to fear of injuring his fingers. He was prescribed sleeping tablets to cope with nightmares and sleep difficulties.

Chesterton's claim is being pursued under the Montreal Convention, an international agreement that governs airline liability. This convention holds airlines strictly liable for accidents on their flights. British Airways has admitted liability for the accident, but is disputing the amount of damages being sought by Chesterton.

The airline's barrister, Christopher Loxton, acknowledged the accident but stated that Chesterton must prove the extent of his injuries and that they are directly attributable to the incident. British Airways denies responsibility for compensating Chesterton for any alleged psychological injury. In its defense, the airline stated it has little knowledge regarding the nature and extent of the alleged injury, loss, or damage. The airline contests the claim for damages for psychological injury, citing that the Montreal Convention only permits compensation for 'bodily injury' or death.

Chesterton's recovery has been further hampered by mobility issues, restricting his ability to undertake daily tasks, including driving, and impacting his social life. Chesterton has attended physiotherapy sessions to address physical symptoms resulting from the accident. The claim is currently proceeding towards a full assessment of damages, unless a settlement is reached outside of court. The case hinges on proving the extent of the claimant's injuries and their connection to the flight accident, especially concerning the psychological impact.

Chesterton's medical treatment included initial cleaning and stitching of the cuts, with four stitches applied to his ring finger and seven to his little finger. Post-injury, his ring finger remained sensitive and uncomfortable for five months, while his little finger later developed an infection requiring antibiotics. The incident resulted in modifications to daily activities, such as minimizing lifting tasks, particularly in his garden, compared to pre-accident levels. The claimant was also unable to drive for about two months, further restricting his daily activities and social engagements.

Muurman detailed the lasting physical and emotional impact. This includes ongoing physical challenges like hypersensitivity and stiffness, leading to a permanent reduction in grip strength. The case highlights the complex interplay of physical injuries, psychological distress, and the legal framework governing airline liability. The outcome of the case hinges on the evidence presented to substantiate the extent of the damages and link them directly to the flight incident.

The court will ultimately determine the amount of compensation Chesterton is entitled to receive, considering both his physical and psychological injuries in line with the terms of the Montreal Convention. The final settlement will either be decided by the court or through an out-of-court settlement between the involved parties.





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British Airways Lawsuit Flight Accident Injury Montreal Convention

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