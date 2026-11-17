Jennifer Forbes Iannolo consults legal experts regarding brand infringement after Melania Trump launches a platform with the identical name Imperia.

Jennifer Forbes Iannolo, a Scottish entrepreneur and founder of Imperia Global, has engaged legal counsel to address potential brand conflicts following the September launch of Imperia by Melania Trump. The United States First Lady introduced her new networking platform for senior businesswomen using the identical name that Ms. Forbes Iannolo has utilized since founding her female-only business incubator in 2015. This development has prompted immediate action from the Aberdeen -based business owner, who now seeks to protect the reputation and intellectual property of the enterprise she established years prior to the political figure's entry into the sector.

Founder of Imperia Global Seeks Legal Action

Jennifer Forbes Iannolo confirmed that her company has sought formal legal advice concerning possible brand infringement after learning of Melania Trump's venture. The businesswoman, who is originally from the United States but currently resides in Aberdeen, expressed confidence in her legal team's ability to navigate the complex situation. She stated that she is assessing the matter very carefully and relies on her smart team to help determine the best course of action. An official spokesman for Imperia Global added that the company is actively consulting lawyers to evaluate the implications of the naming conflict. Ms. Forbes Iannolo founded her incubator in 2015 and has since helped more than 10,000 women launch their own enterprises, establishing a significant track record before the recent controversy emerged.

Also read Decade-old Bitly links were hijacked overnight, chaos ensued

Conflict Arises From Naming Coincidence

The core of the dispute lies in the shared use of the name Imperia for two distinct organizations operating in the business support space. Melania Trump launched her platform specifically designed for senior businesswomen in September, utilizing a name that Ms. Forbes Iannolo had already registered and built into a recognized brand over the past several years. The First Lady's initiative aims to connect high-level female executives, while Imperia Global focuses on incubating new ventures for women entrepreneurs. The proximity in timing and the specificity of the target demographic have intensified the legal scrutiny. Ms. Forbes Iannolo has not ruled out further action but maintains that her team is reviewing the facts thoroughly before making any public statements beyond the initial legal consultation.

Advertisement

Professional History and Funding Challenges

Jennifer Forbes Iannolo's business journey includes significant challenges that predate the current naming dispute. The entrepreneur, whose mother was born and raised in Beauly near Inverness, moved to Aberdeen last June after facing severe financial headwinds. Her company, Imperia Global, suffered large losses in funding following decisions by the Trump administration to cut diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. These policy changes directly impacted the financial ecosystem in which Ms. Forbes Iannolo operated, leading to her relocation from the United States to Scotland. Despite these hurdles, she continued to expand her incubator's reach, aiding thousands of women in starting businesses. The recent legal move comes at a time when she is re-establishing her operations in a new geographic market.

Market Impact and Next Steps

The legal consultation initiated by Jennifer Forbes Iannolo marks the beginning of a potential high-profile intellectual property battle. The outcome could set precedents for name usage in the business incubator and networking sectors, particularly regarding established entities versus newly launched ventures by public figures. Ms. Forbes Iannolo remains focused on supporting the women who rely on her network, which has already assisted over 10,000 entrepreneurs. The White House was contacted for comment regarding the incident but has not yet issued a statement. As the legal process unfolds, the business community will watch closely to see how the dispute is resolved and what impact it will have on the branding strategies of future ventures in the women's business sector.