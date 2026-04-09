Busted's Matt Willis Shares Health Update on James Bourne After Surgery Announcement

Matt Willis provided an update on James Bourne's health, revealing he is recovering after announcing major surgery. Bourne had to pull out of the Busted vs McFly tour due to illness, and Willis shared that his bandmate is on the mend.

During a recent appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Matt Willis , member of the band Busted , provided an update on the health of his bandmate, James Bourne . Bourne, 42, had previously announced that he would be undergoing major surgery. The news came as a concern to fans, especially after Bourne was forced to withdraw from the Busted vs. McFly tour in September, just before its launch in Birmingham.

Willis, who was on the show to discuss his upcoming role in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, responded to inquiries about Bourne's health. He stated that Bourne was not doing well but was on the mend. Willis added that he was seeing Bourne on the day of the interview and would convey the well wishes from the show's presenters. This update followed Bourne's own recent social media post, in which he shared his plans for major surgery aimed at improving his health and enabling him to return to performing and music. \Bourne's absence from the tour was a significant event for both the band and their fans. Willis had previously addressed the audience at the start of the tour, acknowledging Bourne's absence due to his illness. The band expressed their love and missed their bandmate, with Willis emphasizing the importance of health. Bourne, in his earlier statement, had explained that his health had deteriorated over the previous eight days, making it impossible for him to participate in the scheduled shows. He expressed his regret at missing the tour and his hope to return as soon as his health allowed. The Busted vs McFly tour, a highly anticipated joint venture, had been planned for September, October, and November. \The tour was a contest between the two bands, with fans deciding which was better. Busted, featuring Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis, and James Bourne, had several number one singles, won Brit Awards, and sold millions of records. McFly, consisting of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd, and Dougie Poynter, also enjoyed considerable success, with numerous top 20 singles and a Brit Award. This was not a traditional co-headline tour, with the bands presenting unique performances. The tour promised surprises, showcasing how each band approached their set differently. The reunion of these iconic bands for the head-to-head tour had garnered significant excitement, making Bourne's absence a noticeable one for both the bands themselves and the fans. The focus for all continues to be supporting James in his journey to recovery, with hopes for his swift return to the music he loves and the stage





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